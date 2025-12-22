Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, in collaboration with Orange, pioneers India’s first enterprise grade BSNL 5G FWA deployment leveraging Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) architecture at Mindi Exchange, Visakhapatnam

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22:Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. (BCSSL) (BSE: 539607), a leading provider of AI-driven enterprise and cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce the successful completion and formal sign-off of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Proof of Concept (POC) project with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) at the MINDI Exchange in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

In collaboration with Orange Business Services, BCSSL has pioneered an enterprise-grade deployment of BSNL's 5G FWA by implementing a first-of-its- kind Broadband Network Gateway (BNG)-based subscriber management framework, moving beyond traditional tunnel-centric approaches such as GRE, to deliver an advanced and scalable solution at designated test locations.

The BNG driven design enables carrier grade subscriber authentication, dynamic IP address assignment, Quality of Service (QoS) enforcement, and seamless integration with BSNL's billing and AAA systems, making the solution fully aligned with large scale ISP and enterprise broadband requirements. Unlike GRE based tunneling, which primarily encapsulates traffic for transport use cases, the BNG architecture provides native broadband session control and policy enforcement, ensuring scalability, reliability, and operational readiness for commercial rollout.

This innovative deployment positions BCSSL and Orange at the forefront of enterprise 5G FWA innovation in India, establishing a robust, standards compliant foundation for BSNL's next generation broadband services and setting a benchmark for future nationwide deployments.

The POC, executed in collaboration with BSNL, validated the deployment of 5G access network, core, radio, and customer premises equipment (CPE) under real-world field conditions. All planned test cases including throughput, latency, jitter, session setup, and connection stability were successfully executed and met the expected key performance indicators (KPIs).

The solution demonstrated seamless interoperability between QuadGen RAN, HPE Core, and BSNL's transport, BNG, and AAA systems, confirming readiness for scalable 5G FWA deployment. The project was supervised and validated by BSNL technical teams, who have formally signed off on the completion of the POC.

Key Highlights:

Successful validation of 5G RAN, Core, and Integration test cases.

Stable performance and compliant KPIs under BSNL supervision.

Seamless integration with BSNL's backbone and billing systems.

Ready for commercial deployment and expansion to additional sites.

BSNL Sign-off Statement:

“All planned RAN, Core, and Integration test cases were executed successfully under the supervision of BSNL technical teams. The solution demonstrated stable performance, compliant KPIs, and successful 5G PDU session establishment with PPPoE billing workflow once the N6 interface was integrated with the BNG. As all test cases have been successfully executed and validated in the presence of BSNL, we request formal POC Sign-off and confirmation that the 5G FWA POC is completed.”

Quote from the Group Chairman:

On the Happy occasion of the official completion of POC at MINDI Exchange, Visakhapatnam Sri Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman stated that “Our successful partnership with BSNL and Orange Business Services marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver next-generation connectivity solutions. The completion of this 5G FWA POC not only validates our technical capabilities but also sets the stage for commercial deployment and expansion across India. We remain committed to driving innovation and digital transformation for our customers and partners.”

“BCSSL remains committed to driving India's digital transformation through robust, scalable, and future-ready technology solutions”.

With this milestone, Blue Cloud Softech Solution Ltd. is now poised to move forward with commercial deployment, leveraging the learnings from the POC to deliver best-in-class 5G network experiences to customers.

About Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd

Established in 1991, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has emerged as a premier provider of AI-driven enterprise solutions, distinguished by its unwavering commitment to technological innovation and operational excellence. With a rapidly expanding footprint across India, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, France, Singapore, and Tanzania, BCSSL is strategically positioned to serve a broad spectrum of clients in the defence, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital transformation sectors.

BCSSL stands at the forefront of next-generation connectivity, harnessing advanced 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) capabilities to deliver high-speed, secure, and scalable digital solutions for mission-critical industries. The company's robust international presence and deep expertise enable it to deploy 5G FWA for rapid, reliable internet access, supporting digital transformation initiatives in public infrastructure, railways, and enterprise environments. By integrating 5G FWA with its suite of AI-driven technologies, BCSSL ensures seamless connectivity, enhanced infotainment, and digital services tailored to the evolving needs of defence, cybersecurity, and enterprise clients.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions remains steadfast in its dedication to continuous growth, investing in next-generation platforms and reinforced security frameworks. This enduring commitment, now extended with 5G FWA solutions, ensures that clients benefit from future-ready operations, trusted technologies, and transformative connectivity, solidifying BCSSL's reputation as a leader in global innovation and a key enabler of progress in mission-critical domains.

