Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Reports Strong Q2 Standalone Numbers and Expands 5G Partnerships

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) has reported robust standalone quarterly results for September 2025, with net sales of Rs 167.66 crore, up 38.13% from Rs 121.38 crore in September 2024, and quarterly net profit of Rs 13.65 crore, up 59.25% from Rs 8.57 crore a year ago. EBITDA stood at Rs 19.46 crore for the quarter, marking an increase of 70.4% from Rs 11.42 crore in the year-ago period, while earnings per share eased to Rs 0.31 in September 2025 from Rs 0.40 in September 2024. The stock closed at Rs 27.79 on November 12, 2025 (BSE), reflecting a 45.42% return over the last six months, underscoring the market's attention on the company's growth trajectory and expanding wallet share.

In a strategic development aimed at strengthening its next-generation connectivity and enterprise solutions footprint, BCSSL has been empaneled as a 5G Fixed Wireless Access (5G FWA) Partner for BSNL, Tamil Nadu Circle. This empanelment enables BCSSL to provide cutting-edge 5G Internet Leased Line (ILL) services for enterprise and other entities, with a five-year validity subject to terms and conditions outlined in the Expression of Interest for empanelment. The partnership highlights BCSSL's commitment to leveraging 5G to deliver secure, scalable private networks and high-speed connectivity for customers across Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, BCSSL has signed a Letter of Intent with UK-based BlackDice Cyber Ltd to co-develop advanced EdgeAI cybersecurity solutions tailored for 5G FWA and IoT networks in India. The collaboration aims to integrate BlackDice's AI-driven cyber Defence engine into 5G Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) and Wi-Fi routers, reinforcing BCSSL's position at the intersection of 5G, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital transformation.

Established in 1991, BCSSL has grown into a premier global provider of AI-driven enterprise solutions, with a market capitalization of approximately USD 118.87 million and a footprint spanning more than 10 countries. The company concentrates on defence, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital transformation, delivering secure, scalable solutions designed for critical industries. BCSSL remains focused on sustainable growth and ongoing investment in next-generation platforms to ensure clients benefit from future-ready operations and trusted technologies.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

