Blue Dart Expands EV Fleet for a Greener Future on World Environment Day

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: In a strategic move towards fostering sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint, Blue Dart, South Asia's leading courier and integrated express package distribution company, unveiled an expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) fleet, now boasting over 480 e-vehicles (2,3 & 4 wheelers combined). This initiative underlines Blue Dart's commitment to environmental stewardship on World Environment Day, aligning closely with the company's ambitious goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

The integration of EVs into Blue Dart's fleet is poised to yield substantial environmental benefits, with an estimated reduction of 15.05 tonnes of CO2 emissions per month. Blue Dart's proactive participation as a signatory to the 'Climate Neutral Now' (CNN) pledge by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) further underscores its commitment to global climate action. The company's Sustainability Roadmap emphasizes initiatives such as planting over 111,000 trees annuallya measure projected to offset more than 13,320 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually once these trees reach maturity.

Of the initiative Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, said, "Blue Dart is driving sustainable logistics in India, paving the path towards a greener future. By integrating electric vehicles into our fleet, we are poised to significantly reduce our carbon footprint and contribute meaningfully to environmental conservation. Our transition to a green fleet demonstrates Blue Dart's commitment to carbon neutrality and sustainable growth."

Blue Dart remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions in its pursuit of innovation while upholding its environmental responsibilities. The company's adoption of electric vehicles marks a pivotal milestone in its journey towards long-term sustainability objectives, reinforcing its position as an industry leader committed to shaping a cleaner, greener tomorrow.

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,000+ locations in India. Blue Dart is a provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. As part of DHL Group's DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc.

The Blue Dart team drives market leadership through its motivated people, dedicated air and ground capacity, cutting-edge technology, wide range of innovative, vertical specific products and value-added services to deliver unmatched standards of service quality to its customers. Blue Dart's market leadership is further validated by its position as the nation's most innovative and awarded express logistics company for exhibiting reliability, superior brand experience and sustainability which include recognition as one of 'India's Best Companies to Work For' by The Great Place to Work® Institute, India, ranked amongst 'Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia' by The Great Place to Work® Institute, Asia, voted a 'Superbrand' and 'Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brand', listed as one of Fortune 500's 'India's Largest Corporations' and Forbes 'India's Super 50 Companies' to name a few. Blue Dart's Diversity and Inclusion initiatives have also led to it being recognized as one of India's 'Best Workplaces for Women' in 2021 and 'Best Organisations for Women' in 2022 by the Economic Times.

Blue Dart fulfils its social responsibility of climate protection (GoGreen), disaster management (GoHelp) and education (GoTeach) through its GoPrograms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor