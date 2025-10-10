Blue Dart Launches Instant Digital Account Opening Platform

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia's premier express air and integrated logistics company, today announced the launch of its Digital Account Opening (DAO) Journey. This new digital platform offers an instant self-onboarding solution, empowering businesses of all sizes to open accounts and start shipping with Blue Dart in just 10 minutes.

The DAO platform will power businesses and fuel their growth by enabling them to open accounts anytime, anywhere, through a seamless five-stage digital journey: profile creation, plan selection, KYC verification, Aadhaar-enabled agreement signing, and prepaid card recharge. Once complete, customers can immediately begin shipping using their Digital Prepaid Card (DPC), while every interaction is intelligently tracked and supported in real time by Blue Dart's system.

To make the onboarding process more engaging, customers gain early access to Blue Dart's customer dashboard, offering control of the company's tools and services to enrich a customer's shipping experience. Post onboarding, they can choose from three pre-defined shipping plans or opt for a customized plan tailored to their business needs.

Commenting on the launch, Dipanjan Banerjee, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Dart Express, said, "The launch of our Digital Account Opening Journey marks a pivotal step in simplifying logistics for businesses of every scale. By reducing onboarding time from days to minutes, we are empowering MSMEs, e-commerce sellers, and growing enterprises to ship faster and more seamlessly. This innovation reflects our commitment to digital transformation, customer-centricity, and future-ready logistics solutions."

The DAO Journey is now live at www.bluedart.com. Businesses can easily access the platform via the 'Open Your Account' section on the website and start shipping instantly. Successful sign-ups also receive a digital welcome kit, underscoring Blue Dart's commitment to transparency and trust from the very first step. With this launch, Blue Dart continues to strengthen its position as the Provider of Choice, leading with technology-driven innovations that simplify shipping and deliver excellence at every step.

