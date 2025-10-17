Blue Dart Opens Flagship Green Integrated Ground Hub in Pataudi to Power Nationwide Express Network

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 17: Blue Dart, South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, unveiled its largest Green Integrated Ground Hub in Pataudi, Haryana. The state-of-the-art facility brings multiple operations under one roof to boost connectivity, scalability, and efficiency across Blue Dart's nationwide express network, while furthering its sustainability agenda.

Strategically located 50 km from New Delhi airport, the Pataudi hub offers seamless multimodal connectivity with Delhi-NCR and key national expressways. Its location enables Centre of Gravity optimization, reducing vehicle movement by 30% and improving throughput speed by 10%, making it a critical logistics hub for North India.

Spanning 50,558 sqm, the facility integrates e-commerce, domestic express, and ground shipments under one consolidated operation. With an auto sorter capacity of 200,000 shipments per day and the ability to handle 2,283 tons daily, the Pataudi hub is future-ready till 2033, built with advanced automation, motorized conveyors, and streamlined load handovers that cut dwell time and boost throughput by 10-15%.

Commenting on the launch, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, said, "The North Integrated Ground Hub is a symbol of sustainability, automation, and scalability, we are enabling faster, more reliable deliveries for our customers while supporting India's economic and environmental goals. As we continue to expand our network with such state-of-the-art facilities, Blue Dart remains committed to being the Provider of Choice for businesses and communities across the country. This milestone strengthens our role as a trade facilitator, advancing our promise of speed, resilience, and sustainable growth."

The hub has been designed with GoGreen initiatives at its core, including a 600 KVA rooftop solar plant, onsite EV charging, and natural skylights to reduce energy consumption. By consolidating operations and reducing vehicle trips, the facility significantly lowers fuel use and emissions, reinforcing Blue Dart's commitment to its 2050 net-zero target.

With over 250 ground network routes, eight dedicated freighters, and nationwide reach to over 19,000 pin codes, Blue Dart continues to expand its infrastructure to support India's growing logistics demand. The launch of the Pataudi facility reaffirms Blue Dart's leadership in sustainable, technology-enabled, and reliable express logistics solutions for the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor