Blue Pebble Limited IPO To Open On 26th March, Sets Price Band At Rs 159 to Rs 168 Per Share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 23: Established in 2017, Blue Pebble Limited provides interior design and environmental branding solutions for corporate interiors and exterior workplace environments. The company is poised for its initial public offering (IPO), with plans to raise INR 18.14 crores through the issuance of 10.80 lakh new shares.

For its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), Blue Pebble Limited has established a price band of Rs 159 to Rs 168 per share. The company’s shares will open for subscription on March 26, 2024 and closes on March 28, 2024. These will be listed on the NSE Emerge, with a projected listing date of Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Blue Pebble IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The issue proceeds will be utilized in Funding Capital Expenditure towards the installation of additional machinery, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

On Monday, April 1, 2024, the shares for the Blue Pebble IPO are anticipated to be allotted, and on Thursday, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the shares will be credited to the demat account of the allottees. The IPO comprises 50% of the net issue for QIB, 35% for retail investors and 15% of the net issue for the NII segment.

Retail investors need to contribute a minimum of Rs 1.344 lakh considering the minimum lot size for an application is 800 shares. For HNIs, the minimum bidding size is two lots, or 1600 shares, for a total investment of Rs 2.688 lakh at the upper price band.

Blue Pebble Limited’s revenue increased by a CAGR of 94.63% and profit after tax (PAT) grew at a CAGR of 216.01 % between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2021.

Blue Pebble Limited provides conceptualization, design, printing, furnishing and installation of vinyl graphics, signage, and various furnishing products including but not limited to 3D walls, frost/clear glass films, artifacts, wall panels, murals and sculptures for corporate interiors and external workplace environments. The company’s printing and design services include themed designs, large format printing, vinyl printing, fabric printing, canvas printing, signage fabrication and 3D art installation.

The company’s clients include companies from the banking sector, MNCs and IT sectors, etc. to name a few: Infosys Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, American Express, Bank of America, Nestle, British Petroleum, Moody’s, etc. The company is headquartered in Mumbai and has served Customers in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Utter Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu etc.

