New Delhi [India], August 25: The Blue Ribbon Award by SRAM & MRAM Group unveils on August 23, 2025, marking an extraordinary year as the Group celebrates its 30th anniversary. Over the past three decades, the Group has become a global force of resilience, innovation and sustainable growth. This milestone strengthens the values that the Blue Ribbon Award represents, celebrating leaders who exemplify responsibility, innovation and positive societal impact.

Celebrating the Blue Ribbon Award

At its core, the Blue Ribbon Award is not merely a recognition ceremony but a purposeful platform where appreciation is tied to accountability and applause is linked to action. The event honours outstanding achievers across entrepreneurship, technology, culture, sustainability and social change. The meticulous design of the event, from award categories to jury independence, distinguished guests to professional emcees, reflects the seriousness and dignity expected of a global honour.

Guests attending this year's event represent diverse fields of enterprise, governance, science, and the creative arts. Their presence reinforces the Blue Ribbon Award's role as a unifying platform that acknowledges contributions across industries while maintaining an unwavering focus on measurable impact. Every honouree embodies the Award's guiding principle, i.e., recognition must be earned through work that improves lives and strengthens communities.

Partners as Pillars of Success

The 30th anniversary edition could not have been realised without the unwavering support of our partners, each of whom contributed with precision, expertise and integrity. The Blue Ribbon management expresses its heartfelt appreciation to every partner for making this event possible.

Tesla Group has played a vital role by showcasing its global leadership in renewable energy and advanced battery solutions. Their presence symbolises the importance of sustainability in modern recognition platforms. From energy-efficient event systems to eco-conscious planning, Tesla Group's contribution ensures that the Blue Ribbon Award remains aligned with global standards of environmental responsibility.

Our host and event partners; hospitality, broadcast, media, logistics, security, guest relations, and technology partners have all contributed to putting together this splendid even. From seamless guest experiences to secure and efficient logistics, their role has been indispensable. Each partner's dedication ensures that the Award maintains its reputation for professionalism, safety and inclusivity.

AiPlex Digital, our digital partner, has been instrumental in ensuring that the Blue Ribbon Award digital and social presence is top notch. Through their expertise in branding, creative design, content strategy, technology, marketing, influencer marketing, advertising and public relations, AiPlex helped shape a narrative that is precise, dignified and resonant. Their work strengthened audience engagement while keeping the focus on the Award's ethos.

The Blue Ribbon Award treats every partner as an equal pillar in its foundation. This collective spirit ensures that no contribution is overlooked, and each organisation receives rightful recognition for enabling the success of this international platform.

Communications and Reach

The Award's communications strategy has been designed with clarity, transparency and global resonance. Verified creative assets, rights-cleared content and carefully curated media outreach have helped extend the Award's visibility across continents while upholding its high standards.

We invite leaders, changemakers and global citizens to follow the Award's journey across official platforms for updates, honouree stories and behind-the-scenes highlights:

For detailed information, visit our official website: www.blueribbonaward.com.

Looking Ahead

As SRAM & MRAM Group enters its 30th year, the Blue Ribbon Award reflects on a legacy of building institutions that last. The Award remains committed to rigorous selection processes, ethical transparency and meaningful partnerships.

We are proud and grateful to our partners Tesla Group, Siddhanta Healthcare, MAQ Group, Cricket Council USA, Xformics, Citco Global Holdings, Ring Dance Entertainment, Blue Innovations Group, Big B Corporation, and Vandu Spices. The Award is a testament that true recognition comes from collaboration, purpose and long-term vision.

This year's ceremony is more than a celebration. It is a reaffirmation of what the Blue Ribbon Award stands for: excellence with responsibility. Together, with the unwavering support of our partners, we honour achievements that matter and inspire the world to build a sustainable, inclusive future.

