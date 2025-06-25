Blue Tribe Foods Extends Its Portfolio with KLAW, A Devilishly Good Supergrain Snack for the Modern Snacker

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Blue Tribe Foods, best known for its plant-based offerings, proudly announces the launch of KLAW Super grain Protein Puffs - a bold and flavorful snack range that combines clean nutrition with unapologetic indulgence. KLAW is here to break the monotony of boring health snacks with a range that's playful, protein-rich, and Devilishly Good.

Positioned to break the clutter in the wholesome snacking category, KLAW builds on the Blue Tribe Foods commitment to purposeful innovation in food. With its unique supergrain blend and unconventional Indian-inspired flavours, KLAW is designed to stand out in a cluttered snacking market adding energy and attitude to everyday snacks.

KLAW brings together clean ingredients and uncompromising taste in Supergrain puffs that's light on the conscience and heavy on satisfaction. With a signature flour blend comprising Jowar, Moong Daal, Pea Protein, Red Rice, Quinoa, Rice, Chickpeas, and Soy Protein, every bite is a celebration of nutrition and indulgence. The snacks are baked, not fried, contains 9g of protein, and use a combination of rice bran oil and olive oil, keeping them clean, crunchy, and craveable.

But what really sets KLAW apart is its devilishly good approach to flavor. Launched in three bold variants - Sweet Chilli, Spicy Guava, and Pudina Blast - each puff is an unexpected explosion of taste designed to delight and surprise. Sweet Chilli offers a Thai-inspired tangy heat, Spicy Guava plays with a uniquely Indian fruit-and-fire combo, and Pudina Blast gives a refreshing punch with an edge.

Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Singh, Co-founder of Shivanika Foods, said, "We're seeing a clear shift in what people expect from their snacks they want something genuinely wholesome, but also full of flavour (taste). With KLAW, we've used a thoughtful mix of supergrains that not only add nutritional depth but also give the product its unique texture and taste. It's designed to be a smarter choice for those moments of indulgence baked, not fried, made with olive oil, and offering 9g of protein. Our aim is to build a brand that lives at the intersection of better-for-you nutrition and bold, modern snacking a space that's rapidly growing in India. With our first launch on Swiggy Instamart and select offline stores, we're targeting a digital-first, GenZ urban audience actively looking for smart, functional snacks that fit into their fast-paced lives."

Nikki Arora Singh, Co-founder of Shivanika Foods, added, "We created KLAW to bring a spark back to healthy snacking. Everything from the product to the packaging to the tonality is designed to feel fun, cheeky, and energetic while still being the healthier, more mindful choice. We wanted it to speak to a new generation of snackers who are health-aware but not willing to give up on taste or personality. That's why we've built this 'Devilishly Good' identity it captures our brand spirit perfectly. You'll see that mischief in the flavor profiles like Spicy Guava, Sweet Chilli and Pudina Blast, in the bold colors of the packs, and in the language we use across platforms. KLAW isn't just a snack it's a mood, it's a vibe."

KLAW Supergrain Protein Puffs are now available on quick commerce platforms Zepto and Swiggy Instamart across Delhi, Mumbai & Bangalore. They are also available across General Trade and Modern Trade channels in Delhi and Mumbai. Priced at an MRP of Rs. 50 per pack, KLAW offers an accessible and attractive option for smart snacking throughout the day whether it's post-gym, between meetings, or simply when the munchies hit

To amplify the launch, KLAW has rolled out a multi-platform marketing campaign that includes influencer-led content, promoter-led wet sampling at modern retail stores, and on-ground RWA activities to drive awareness and product trials across key markets.

Shivanika Foods Private Limited is on a mission to reshape the future of food, making sustainable, conscious, and guilt-free snacking a delicious everyday choice. At the heart of this journey are its two distinctive brands: Blue Tribe and KLAW Snacks. Blue Tribe leads India's plant-based revolution, offering flavourful, sustainable meat alternatives powered by advanced R&D, reinventing popular frozen favourites for a guilt-free experience. KLAW Snacks brings a bold twist to clean eating with Supergrain Puffs in wild, devilishly good flavours, making healthy snacking as exciting as it is wholesome. With these healthy snacking brands, Shivanika Foods is focused on creating a healthier, tastier, and more responsible world - one snack at a time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor