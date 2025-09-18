Bluspring Strengthens India's Position as a Global Sporting Host Through Hospitality Partnership at World Para Athletics 2025

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 18: Bluspring, India's leading integrated infrastructure management services company, has been appointed the exclusive hospitality partner for the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled from September 27 to October 5, 2025 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

India's sporting journey will reach a historic milestone as it hosts the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships for the very first time. This will be the largest para-sporting event ever held in the country, bringing together more than 2,200 athletes and support staff from 104 nations to compete across 186 medal events. The championship highlights India's rising confidence and capability in organizing world-class international sporting events.

As hospitality partner, Bluspring will play a pivotal role in enabling this ambition, ensuring the championship reflects both India's preparedness and inclusivity. The company will oversee hospitality operations across four critical venues; the VIP lounge, international media center, athlete lounge, and spectator spacesdelivering experiences that blend operational precision with the warmth of Indian care. Its associates have been specially trained in para-athlete support, accessibility, and cultural sensitivity, ensuring that every athlete, official, and guest experiences India at its best.

"We are honoured to partner with the Paralympic Committee of India for this historic championship," said Kamal Pal Hoda, CEO of Bluspring. "Events like IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships are more than sporting contests, they are symbols of India's ambition to emerge as a global host of mega sporting events. At Bluspring, we see our role as an enabler of that ambition: delivering hospitality that is inclusive, world-class, and distinctly Indian. Our philosophy of 'hospitality for champions, pride for India' reflects our commitment to strengthening India's sporting story on the world stage."

Jayawant Gundu Hamanawar, Secretary General of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), said, "Bluspring's expertise in accessibility-focused hospitality management perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing world-class experiences to all participants and attendees. Bluspring's comprehensive approach across diverse venue requirements showcases the operational excellence Indian companies bring to global sporting events."

Bluspring has trained associates in specialized facility and hospitality management, equipping them with skills in accessibility, para-athlete support, and international service protocols. By curating integrated, inclusive solutions across sectors, Bluspring remains committed to powering India's ambition of becoming a global host for large-scale events.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor