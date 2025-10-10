BMCRI & CellStrat AI Lab To Bring Doctors & Engineers Together to Co-Create AI Solutions For Real Medical Challenges as part of Docathon.ai initiative

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: Today, we find imprints of AI in almost every aspect of life. It is also increasingly being used in the field of medicine. In fact, it can be truly said that AI in medicine has ceased to be optional in today's world. It has become an essential factor that is revolutionising healthcare. Against this backdrop, a premier medical institute, Bangalore Medical College, and a leading AI company, CellStrat AI Labs, is actively collaborating to bring together the best of technology and healthcare. They are all set to unveil a unique programme on November 2 this year where doctors, engineers and students can explore, apply, and lead with AI in healthcare. This is, in fact, the world's first doctor-led hackathons where doctors and engineering students co-create AI solutions for real medical challenges. This is a win-win situation for everybody, be it doctors, engineers or students.

About The Programme

This is an online workshop series that will start from November 2 at 10am. All participants will receive an industry recognised certificate. It is for everyone who wants to leverage AI in their work and exploit the maximum value irrespective of whether they are working alone or with a team. The am is to introduce doctors, students, and healthcare professionals to Clinical AI. MBBS/MD students, interns, residents, faculty, researchers, engineers, and data science students can enrol for this programme. While participants from the medical fraternity do not need any prior technical skills, engineers are expected to have coding skills.

The workshop series will have 4 parts -

* 4 sessions on AI in medicine where experts will present their points

* All participants will receive an Industry-recognized co-branded certificate from Bengaluru Medical College & Research Institute & CellStrat.

* There will be real-world case studies from healthcare AI

* You can attend online from anywhere in the world

Healthcare is very personal and essential human need. AI is a revolutionary new technology that can help solve problems in healthcare. We are pleased to present Docathon - a unique new program that provides a forum to bridge AI with healthcare. Here Doctors will team up with Engineers to co-create cutting-edge healthcare AI solutions related to optimising hospital operations, streamlining patient care, improving diagnostics and much more. Co-Founder & CEO Vivek Singhal, Cellstrat Information Systems Private Limited

The Timeline Explained

Once you register for the programme, you will be onboard for the entire duration of the 4-series workshop from November 2 to December 7. Let's look at the timelines here -

November 2 - November 23

This time will be dedicated to a 4-part hands-on Workshop Series on Clinical AI, guided by global experts. From November 10, you will be teamed up with your ideal engineering or medical team, tailored to your profile and form responses. Each team will have up to 3 members.

November 23 - December 6

You will be assigned a mentor who will help you build practical AI solutions for medicine. This will be on a one on one basis. Mentors are from CellStrat with solid experience in AI, data science and product innovation.

December 7

You will have the opportunity to pitch your projects at BMCRI Bengaluru, gain national visibility, and compete for prizes & opportunities.

Costs Involved

On registration, you have to make a payment of ₹3,000 + GST. This covers the workshop series. When you are assigned to your teams, you make another payment of Rs 2000 + GST.

How It Will Help You

If you are a doctor, this workshop can help you use AI easily to improve and add value to your service. Let's see how exactly you may stand to benefit from this programme -

* It will help you create better clinical workflows, diagnosis, and patient care.

* It will help you lead Innovation.

* You can use AI to overcome real medical challenges.

* It will definitely give you a career boost.

* The industry-recognized certificate that you will receive at the end of the programme will be an add-on for your profile and you may see more opportunities opening up for you.

If you are an engineer, this will help you collaborate with doctor and work on real medical challenges. It can also help you get internships and grants from healthcare organizations. The best thing about this collaboration is that now doctors and engineers can co-create AI solutions that are both medically relevant and technically sound. It will also open doors for recognition and grants as well as the possibility of receiving guidance from global AI experts and healthcare leaders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor