BML Munjal University Appoints Prof. Pratik Modi as the Dean of the School of Management

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 23: BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, has announced the appointment of Prof. Pratik Modi as the Dean of the School of Management (SOM). Prof. Modi has taken charge from Prof. Jaskiran Arora who has been elevated to the role of Dean of Education Quality at the university. Modi is a distinguished practitioner who brings over 17 years of combined experience in industry, academics, research, and consulting.

He previously served as the Dean (Faculty) and Professor of Marketing at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) and held positions as a Research Fellow and Visiting Fellow at the Portsmouth Business School, University of Portsmouth, UK. Throughout his career, Professor Modi has secured substantial research grants from notable organizations such as IDRC-TTI, UNICEF, and the University of Portsmouth. His academic contributions are evident through publications in leading international journals. He has also provided consulting services to government bodies, multilateral agencies, and prominent multinational corporations. In addition, he has held key administrative roles and played a significant role in shaping institutional strategies and policies.

In the academic sphere, Professor Modi has taught a range of courses at esteemed management institutions in India and Europe, including Marketing Strategy, Services Marketing, Managerial Decision Making, Structural Equation Modeling, Quantitative Research Methods, Marketing Management, Social, and Nonprofit Marketing. His primary research focus is on strategic orientations and their implications, alongside interests in sustainable consumption, rural-social aspects of marketing, and nonprofit marketing.

Prof. Pratik Modi, Dean, School of Management, BMU on his appointment said, "This presents a fantastic opportunity for me to make a meaningful impact in the ever-evolving and dynamic realm of interdisciplinary education. BMU's School of Management has earned its reputation for fostering experiential learning and embracing a multifaceted approach to academics. SOM presents an environment that prepares students for the future, where collaboration between leaders, entrepreneurs, problem solvers, and innovators is crucial. I'm looking forward to working with the dedicated team at BMU to inspire students and help the school and university grow."

"We extend a warm welcome to Dr. Pratik Modi as the Dean of the School of Management at BMU. His commitment to a practical and interdisciplinary approach aligns perfectly with BMU's ethos. We anticipate a highly successful tenure ahead," shared Professor Shyam Menon, Vice Chancellor, BMU.

Professor Menon also acknowledged the outstanding dedication and contributions of Dr. Jaskiran Arora, the outgoing Dean of the School of Management, stating, "Dr. Arora's commitment to the BMU's School of Management has been truly exceptional. We wish her the very best in her future role as the Dean of Education Quality at BMU."

Expressing her satisfaction, Dr. Jaskiran Arora, the outgoing Dean of the School of Management, BMU, stated, "I am delighted to see an outstanding academic and administrator like Professor Modi take the helm at the School of Management. I take pride in the legacy we've built during the formative years of the management school, and I have full confidence that he is the right person to lead it forward. I look forward to my continued association with SOM and my role as Dean of Education Quality at the university."

With the appointment of Professor Pratik Modi, BMU looks forward to a new chapter in the School of Management's journey. His diverse background and commitment to academia make him well-suited to guide the school toward continued excellence and innovation. The university eagerly anticipates the positive impact and transformative leadership that Professor Modi will bring to the institution.

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning, and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 72nd among all management institutions in India in the NIRF Rankings 2023. It has also attained the Diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge. It has been nationally ranked #6 and #1 in Haryana among India's Top Private Engineering & Technology Universities in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings, 2023-24.

The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) Liberal Arts, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA Integrated Programme, B.Tech at the undergraduate level, and MBA, LLB and Ph.D. at the postgraduate level.

For more details, log in to www.bmu.edu.in.

