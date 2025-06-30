BMPS 2025 Sets New Benchmark with India's Largest-Ever Esports Prize Pool of Rs. 4 Crore

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 30: KRAFTON India has officially announced a landmark move for Indian Esports with the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS) 2025 setting a new benchmark, a Rs. 4 crore prize pool, the largest ever in the tournament's history. This major prize enhancement reinforces KRAFTON's vision of building Esports as a core pillar of monetization and bolstering India's growing competitive gaming ecosystem.

As BMPS 2025 heads into its most anticipated stage, the Top 16 finalists will clash at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi from July 4-6, promising fans three days of high-octane gameplay and drama. These elite teams have demonstrated exceptional resilience and gameplay to earn their spots in the finals:

1. NoNx eSports

2. Aryan x TMG Gaming

3. GENESIS ESPORTS

4. Los Hermanos

5. Team Eggy

6. Team Forever

7. TWOB

8. OnePlus K9 Esports

9. GODS OMEN

10. OnePlus Gods Reign (featuring Destro)

11. iQOO 8BIT (featuring Saumraj)

12. Team Insane Esports

13. Rising Inferno Esports

14. 4TR Official

15. 4Merical Esports

16. 2oP Official

Karan Pathak, Associate Director - Esports, KRAFTON India, said, "The Rs. 4 crore prize pool is a landmark moment, not just for BMPS, but for the broader Indian Esports ecosystem. It reflects the explosive growth of competitive gaming in the country and the unwavering passion of our BGMI community. This boost is our commitment to recognizing player talent, rewarding dedication, and making Esports a more sustainable and aspirational career path. With the BMPS Grand Finals at Yashobhoomi, we're setting the stage for one of the most exciting showdowns yet, and we can't wait to see the energy, skill, and sportsmanship these top 16 teams bring to Delhi."

In addition to the tournament, players across India can still earn exclusive BGMI Esports Outfits and up to 50 in-game rewards via the Discovery Island (DI) feature until July 1, 2025. Players achieving 3000 Exploration Points in Classic Mode are eligible for all 6 DI rewards, enhancing in-game progression and engagement.

For fans and players alike, BMPS 2025 is shaping up to be the definitive celebration of Indian Esports excellence.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

