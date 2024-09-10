BMW - Beating Mitral Valve Woes: Eternal Hospital Jaipur Achieves Milestone with World-Class Procedures

BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 10: Eternal Hospital Jaipur has reached a milestone with these advanced procedures, demonstrating its commitment to providing world-class infrastructure and experienced specialists for high-risk and complex cardiac treatments.

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair in Ring: In 2023, a 77-year-old physician from Karnataka, underwent open-heart surgery, including CABG (Coronary Artery Bypass Graft) and surgical mitral valve repair with ring placement. However, three months post-surgery, he began experiencing severe breathlessness, even at rest, severely affecting his daily life and sleep.

Concerned about the ongoing mitral valve leakage, the patient consulted multiple cardiologists and cardiac surgeons in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. Due to his recent open-heart surgery and additional health conditions such as lung and kidney issues, another open-heart procedure was deemed too risky.

Seeking a less invasive solution, he consulted Dr Prashant Dwivedi, Director & Incharge of the TAVR & Structural Heart Disease Program at Eternal Hospital, Jaipur. Dr Dwivedi, a renowned specialist in Structural Heart Disease who has performed three of the seven TMVR in Ring procedures done in India, took on this challenging case.

After conducting a Transesophageal Echocardiogram and a CT scan of the heart, Dr Dwivedi determined that the patient was a suitable candidate for TMVR in Ring. Under the leadership of Dr Samin K Sharma (Director - Mount Sinai Cardiovascular Clinical Institute & President, Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital NY, USA), Dr Dwivedi successfully performed the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement without any incisions. The procedure took only one hour, and the patient was shifted to the ICU in an awake condition.

Post-Procedure Result

The patient's recovery was remarkably quick. He was able to stand and walk within 24 hours of the procedure and was discharged after two days of observation. This case highlights the potential benefits of TMVR in Ring for patients with mitral valve leakage, even in complex cases involving previous open-heart surgery and other health issues. Dr Prashant Dwivedi's expertise and the successful outcome of the procedure offers hope for patients seeking effective and less invasive treatment options, providing the patient with a new lease on life and significantly improving his quality of life.

Mitra Clip Procedure for High-Risk 82-Year-Old and 74-Year-Old Female Patients: Sunita (name changed), an 82-year-old patient from Punjab, struggled with debilitating symptoms that made everyday activities challenging. She experienced discomfort even while sleeping and had to rely on 3-4 pillows to manage her symptoms.

In another case, Rajni (name changed), a 74-year-old patient from Uttar Pradesh with multiple co-morbidities, including polycystic kidney disease, also faced severe breathlessness that affected her daily routine.

Despite consulting multiple cardiologists and CTVS surgeons, both patients were denied valve surgery due to their advanced age and high-risk factors, including repeated hospital admissions for heart failure over the past six months.

Determined to find a solution, the families of Sunita and Rajni discovered Eternal Hospital's innovative, non-surgical Mitra Clip procedure. Both patients underwent:

- Medical stabilization through IV medication

- A Transesophageal Echocardiogram to assess their suitability for the Mitra Clip

The evaluation revealed torrential (severe) mitral regurgitation with an enlarged heart chamber, making them ideal candidates for the Mitra Clip treatment.

Under the leadership of Dr Samin K Sharma (Chairman - Eternal Hospital), the procedures were performed by expert structural heart team members, Dr Prashant Dwivedi (Director & Incharge Structural Heart Program) and Dr Prem Ratan Degawat (Director - Mitral and Tricuspid Valve Program).

Benefits of the Procedure

- No surgical incisions or sutures

- Immediate recovery

- Significant improvement in symptoms post-procedure

Post-treatment, both patients experienced significant enhancements in their quality of life:

- Ability to sleep comfortably without the need for multiple pillows

- Improved mobility, allowing them to walk and perform daily tasks with ease

Both patients experienced relief from symptoms, the day after the procedure and were discharged on the third day. The Mitra Clip therapy offers hope for high-risk patients who are turned down for surgery, providing a minimally invasive solution for treating mitral regurgitation.

Milestone Achievement

Co-Chairperson Manju Sharma and CEO Dr Pracheesh Prakash stated that Eternal Hospital Jaipur has reached a milestone with these advanced procedures, demonstrating its commitment to providing world-class infrastructure and experienced specialists for high-risk and complex cardiac treatments.

To know more about Structural Heart Disease: https://eternalhospital.in/tavi-campaign/

Know more about TAVI at Eternal Hospital: https://drsamincardiology.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor