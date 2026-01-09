BMW Golf Cup 2026 kicks off in Chennai

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 9: BMW Group India kick-started the much-awaited BMW Golf Cup 2026, marking the return of the country's premier amateur golf tournament for its 16th edition. The Chennai leg was hosted at the prestigious Tamil Nadu Golf Federation on Anna Salai.

The competition in Chennai was fierce, with talented amateur golfers demonstrating exceptional skill, sportsmanship, and precision throughout the challenging course. Emerging victorious, Mr. Hemant Kumar Sinha claimed the top spot in Category A (handicap up to 12), while Mr. Mohit Bajaj triumphed in Category B (handicap 13-28). Both champions have earned their well-deserved places in the BMW Golf Cup National Final, scheduled to take place later this year.

BMW Golf Cup 2026 will be hosted at spectacular golf courses across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Vadodara, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata and Gurugram. Prestigious brand partnerships with Omega, Etihad, TaylorMade, Ballantine's, and HSBC further adds to excitement.

BMW Golf Cup, one of the world's largest amateur golf tournament series can trace its roots back a quarter of a century to a British-based initiative that ran on its own for five years before going international. The tournament started as the BMW Invitation Tournament in UK. It has now developed into a global series with 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players in up to 40 countries. The best players from each nation qualify for the highlight, the BMW Golf Cup World Final, where the individual titles are contested in three categories.

The BMW Golf Cup 2026 has two categories, A (for handicaps up to 12) and B (for handicaps 13 - 28). The winners of the individual handicap categories qualify for the National Final. The winners in each of the two handicap categories in the National Final qualify to take part in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup.

BMW Golf Cup 2026 - Chennai Tournament Winners

Category - A

Winner - Mr. Hemant Kumar Sinha

1st Runner Up - Mr. Ram Pramukh Reddy

2nd Runner Up - Mr. Venkatesh S

Category - B

Winner - Mr. Mohit Bajaj

1st Runner Up - Mr. Annaswamy Venkataraman

2nd Runner Up - Mr. Ravi Kuppusamy

Spot Prizes

BMW Putting Challenge (Winners) - Mr. Vijay Anand

TaylorMade Closest to the Pin - Mr. Niranjan Mardi

Threesixty Closest to the Pin - Mr. C Saitu

Etihad Straight Drive - Mr. R G Srinivas

Omega longest Drive - Mr. Murali Vijay

Ballantine's Longest Drive - Dr. S Venkatesh

HSBC Straight Drive - Mr. Ravin Lokesh

HSBC Net Score on the App Winner - Mr. Samrat Nahata

If you have any queries, please contact:

BMW Group India

Richa Sharma, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 99100 22148; Email: Richa.Sharma@bmw.in

Satchit Gayakwad, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 95607 25900; Email: Satchit.Gayakwad@bmw.in

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

X: https://x.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-india/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor