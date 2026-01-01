BMW Group India achieves record-breaking sales of 18,001 units in 2025

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 8 : BMW Group India has once again posted its highest-ever annual car sales, registering consistently high performance in a dynamic business environment. The company sold 18,001 cars in calendar year 2025, achieving high growth of +14% year-on-year (YoY).

BMW delivered 17,271 units and MINI 730 units. BMW Motorrad delivered 5,841 motorcycles in 2025, according to an official release.

Reinforcing strong fundamentals and high brand admiration among Indian consumers, BMW Group India has been consistently delivering double-digit growth and highest-ever sales for the last four years. In 2025, every month and every quarter stood out with the highest-ever sales performance, with quarterly growth rates higher than that of the average luxury segment in India.

Quarter 4 (Oct - Dec) car sales were at an all-time high of 6,023 units with +17% growth YoY.

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, "2025 has been a recordbreaking year for BMW Group India with the highest-ever sales till date. We crossed the 18,000 units mark in car sales and the fact that we are growing very strongly at +14%, above the average growth rate of luxury segment, reflects the strong aspiration and trust that our valued

customers have in our brands. Sales are growing across segments, whether it is internal combustion engines or electric vehicles, SAVs or sedan or long wheelbase models. Our lead in luxury electric segment is not only progressing sustainable mobility but also unlocking the potential for increasing the size of luxury car market in India. Going forward, we will keep our

focus on what differentiates us - sheer driving pleasure, unparalleled customer centricity and a robust dealer network which delivers JOY at each step of interaction with our customers."

BMW Group India undertook an aggressive product offensive in 2025, launching 20 new products across the BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad brands. This diverse rollout ensured the most compelling luxury portfolio including significant new generation launches such as BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, BMW X3, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, MINI JCW Countryman All4 and MINI

Convertible. The motorcycle segment was further bolstered by the arrival of the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and the high-performance BMW S 1000 RR.

Electric Vehicles (EV)

As a pioneer in sustainable mobility, BMW Group India continues to be the most preferred luxury EV brand in 2025 as well. 3,753 BMW and MINI EVs were delivered in 2025 with +200% growth YoY. The demand for BMW and MINI EVs continues to grow post GST 2.0, thanks to cutting edge product substance and brand trust.

BMW Group India commands the largest market share in luxury electric segment in India. The EV penetration to total sales stood at 21%, up from 8% last year. BMW EVs are segment leaders both at the top-end - BMW i7 - and at the entry level - BMW iX1. The iX1 was the highest-selling EV not only for the company, but also for the premium EV segment in India.

BMW Group India has created a coveted luxury electric ecosystem with a perfect combination of excellent products, charging convenience, assured buy-back and attractive cost of ownership. In 2025, a host of initiatives were launched, keeping the customer requirements in focus, such as Destination Charging, Smart E-Routing, Charging Concierge, High Performance

Electric Corridor among others. Moreover, BMW and MINI customers can access more than 6,000 charging points in partnership with leading service providers. The widest EV lineup in luxury segment comprises seven cars and two scooters: BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i5, BMW i4, BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, MINI Countryman E, MINI Countryman SE ALL4, BMW CE 04, and

BMW CE 02.

Long Wheelbase Range

Long Wheelbase models in the BMW range continued to perform well and noted growth of +162% YoY with sales of 8,608 units. The long wheelbase models now contribute 50% to BMW sales as compared to 29% last year. The Indian luxury consumers prefer these models thanks to their generous space, luxurious ambience and immense comfort built for Indian roads.

The 3 Series was the highest-selling premium sedan for BMW as well as in its segment.

Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV)

BMW Group India SAVs recorded growth of +22% YoY at 10,748 units. Highly preferred due to

its versatility, space and dynamics, SAV segment commands a share of 60% of total sales. BMW X1 was the highest selling SAV followed by BMW X5.

MINI

MINI India delivered 730 units in 2025, registering a growth of +3% YoY. The brand expanded its model portfolio with new product launches such as MINI Convertible, MINI Countryman JCW ALL4 and MINI Countryman SE ALL4 in the last quarter. The best-selling model MINI Cooper S saw growth of +47% YoY.

BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad delivered 5,841 motorcycles in 2025. The BMW G 310 RR was highest-selling smart-cc bike and saw a growth of +24% in deliveries. BMW Motorrad was the leading premium motorcycle brand in India in high-performance bike segment. The portfolio of highend imported bikes saw +7% growth YoY, with the BMW S 1000 RR, BMW 900 GS / GSA, BMW 1300 GS / GSA being most in demand.

Retail.NEXT: Immersive retail concept transforming customer experience

With launch of Retail.NEXT, BMW Group India aims to create a future-forward retail space that not only showcases its vehicles but also embodies the brand's commitment to luxury, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Today, the total number of touchpoints across the three brands is 97 in 40 cities. In 2026, the company will add 19 outlets in 18 cities.

BMW India Financial Services

Through its innovative 'BMW Smart Finance' solutions, BMW India Financial Services delivers a compelling value proposition and complete peace of mind to customers. The tailored financial products offer attractive benefits such as low monthly instalments, assured buy-back, flexible end-of-term options, and the freedom to upgrade to a new car with ease. By making ownership more accessible and hassle-free, BMW Financial Services plays a crucial role in enabling sales and driving customer loyalty for the group brands in India.

