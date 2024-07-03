BMW Group India Attains Highest-Ever Half-Yearly Car Sales

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 3: BMW Group India has posted a strong performance in the first half of 2024 (January - June). BMW Group India delivered 7,098 cars (BMW and MINI) and 3,614 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad). BMW sold 6,734 units and MINI 364 units.

BMW Group India experienced a +21% increase in car sales (BMW + MINI) in the first half of the year, fuelled by high demand for its sports activity vehicles, luxury class and electric cars.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "In 2024, BMW Group India is making great strides in implementing its strategy by achieving new heights in business performance and customer delight. We have accomplished the highest ever half-yearly car sales and continuously maintained leadership in luxury electric car segment. The strong affinity for our vehicles is driven by our competitive edge in exclusive mobility paired with unmistakable driving pleasure and best-in-class innovations."

BMW Group Electric Vehicles (EV)

BMW Group India electric vehicles have once again emerged as the top choice of luxury consumers when it comes to sustainable mobility. 397 units of fully electric BMW and MINI cars were sold in the first six months. BMW i7 was the largest selling BMW EV in H1, reflecting the rising attraction of sustainable mobility in high-end circle.

BMW Group India is the first luxury car manufacturer in the country to cross the milestone of over 2,000 EV deliveries till date. BMW iX is the most popular luxury EV in India with over 1,000 units sold till date. Possessing the most elaborate EV range in the luxury market with great product substance is a key factor in meeting diverse consumer preferences. BMW Group India now offers six EVs in India - BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i5, BMW i4, BMW iX1 and MINI SE. In July, this range will expand further with launch of MINI Countryman E and BMW CE 04, the first electric two-wheeler by BMW Motorrad India.

BMW Luxury Class (BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7 and BMW XM)

BMW Luxury Class vehicles registered impressive growth of +17%, contributing 18% to total sales. The BMW X7 was the highest-selling Luxury Class model.

BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) contributed 54% to sales, posting a solid growth of +24%.

BMW X1 was the most popular SAV with around 19% share in sales.

BMW 3 Series was once again the highest selling BMW sedan with a 17% share.

BMW and MINI 360°

Customers enjoy great value proposition and complete peace of mind with the 3600 finance product from BMW India Financial Services which offers attractive low monthly instalments, assured buy-back, flexible end of term options and an opportunity to upgrade to a new car amongst other benefits. 7 out of 10 cars financed by BMW India Financial Services are through BMW and MINI 3600.

BMW Group India

With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100% subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region).

BMW India started operations in 2007. The wide range of its activities include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country.

MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India since its launch in January 2012. BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017.

With BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, BMW Group India currently has over 80 touchpoints across the country setting high benchmarks in service quality and customer service. BMW Group India has introduced the innovative RetailNext concept for its dealer network. RetailNext is a holistic and progressive approach focused on customer-centricity, flexibility, sustainability, and best-in-class premium experience. Based on new design, it is focused on new processes, digital tools and roles that seamlessly provide a phygital (physical and digital) experience.

BMW India Financial Services, a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), started operations in 2010. It operates with three business lines: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance and Insurance Solutions (as corporate agents). The services offered through BMW India Financial Services are significantly valuable to the premium clientele who require exclusive and flexible financial solutions.

