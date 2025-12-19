BMW Group India Bolsters its Dealer Network in Delhi NCR

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 19: BMW Group India is accelerating its network expansion in the Delhi NCR region with the grand opening of Bird Automotive's third showroom in Gurugram. Situated at Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram Haryana, the showroom's strategic position offers enhanced accessibility for premium customers across the city and its surroundings, further strengthening BMW's promise of an elevated luxury experience.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, "India remains a pivotal market for BMW Group, and the National Capital Region continues to be a key growth driver. The inauguration of Bird Automotive's new Retail.NEXT showroom in Gurugram highlights our dedication to expanding retail touchpoints and strengthening proximity to our customers. This state-of-the-art facility not only improves accessibility but also enables us to offer a highly personalised, immersive, and future-ready retail experience, building on our robust sales and service network."

Mr. Gaurav Bhatia, Dealer Principal, Bird Automotive said, "Gurugram is a vibrant and rapidly evolving luxury market. With the opening of our new Retail.NEXT showroom in Sector 29, we are broadening our footprint to provide enhanced convenience and an elevated retail experience for our customers. This new facility augments our existing showroom and full-service operations, empowering us to uphold the highest standards of customer engagement that BMW is globally renowned for."

Bird Automotive Retail.NEXT Showroom, Gurugram.

Spanning 4,768 square feet, the Retail.NEXT showroom showcases up to five BMW vehicles, featuring dedicated customer consultation zones, an exclusive sales lounge, and a curated BMW lifestyle area. The thoughtfully designed layout ensures a seamless customer journeyfrom product discovery and personalised consultation to vehicle handover, within an elegant and immersive setting.

The showroom emphasizes exceptional customer hospitality, with dedicated interaction spaces that deepen engagement with BMW's brand values, design philosophy, cutting-edge technologies, and performance DNA. Its prime location offers urban customers a convenient and premium gateway to explore BMW ownership experience.

About Retail.NEXT Experience.

Retail.NEXT puts visitors and the vehicles at centre stage along the 'Central Customer Walkway'. A dedicated single entry ensures a clear entry point, making it easier to navigate the dealership seamlessly to address sales or service queries. Visitors entering the showroom receive a personal and warm welcome at the Welcome Stand instead of a traditional reception counter, thus reducing the physical barrier between them and dealership staff. The Multifunction Counter acts as a secondary interactive spot in addition to welcome stands and can be used for Parts & Accessories sales or as a cashier desk for new or pre-owned car sales. TheCentral Customer Walkway helps visitors navigate the showroom through an impressive array of premium luxury vehicles. The Central Customer Hospitality area - The BMW Bar & Lounge in the center provides a perfect area to relax and grab a drink during the visit. Retail.NEXT integrates Parts & Accessories and Lifestyle collection in the showroom and is now placed close to the Central Hospitality. Additionally, a fully accessorized highlight car creates a 'Wow-Effect' at the dealership.

The Customer Consultation Stages are located strategically throughout the showroom. The service consultation takes place where the client wants it and what fits the situation. The unique living room atmosphere and the cozy positioning of the seating close to cars creates a relaxed environment for consultation. Personal Service Advisor (PSA) and BMW Geniuses are equipped with innovative digital sales tools to provide comprehensive information on product features and services.

The Sales and Service Consultancy Lounges offer dedicated areas for situations that require a higher degree of privacy for discussion on different aspects such as financing, leasing, aftersales service, etc.

The Multifunctional Handover Bay is dedicated to all handover processes for new cars, pre-owned cars, and is also an ideal starting point for test drives. Its relaxed lounge atmosphere is designed to make new car deliveries a memorable experience.

The back-office setup provides the dealership staff a dedicated space for effectively carrying out the administrative work and phone calls.

Additionally, the Retail.NEXT showroom is a perfect orchestration of various measures such as lighting, sound, temperature, product staging, and decor. Different lighting experiences and decor elements create a cozy homely atmosphere across all touchpoints such as furniture, cars, etc.

