BMW Group India gears up for a powerful showcase at Auto Expo 2025

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 9: BMW Group India is all set to showcase its pioneering mobility products at the upcoming Auto Expo 2025 (Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025). BMW Group India pavilion will be located at Hall No. 6, Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 17 - 22 January 2025.

BMW Group India will present a host of exciting new launches from BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad.

BMW will launch the all-new BMW X3 in India. BMW will also showcase the all-electric BMW i7, BMW X7, BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW M5, BMW M4 and BMW M2.

BMW Motorrad will rev up the excitement further with the launch of the all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and the new BMW S 1000 RR. BMW Motorrad display will also include the BMW M 1000 XR, BMW R 1300 GS, BMW F 900 GS, BMW F 900 GSA, BMW R 12 nine T, BMW G 310 GS, G 310 R, G 310 RR and the all-electric BMW CE 02 and BMW CE 04.

MINI India will launch a special MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack. The new MINI family, which made its debut recently, will liven up the atmosphere including the MINI Cooper S and the all-electric MINI Countryman.

The exclusive BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad Lifestyle Collections and Accessories will be available for purchase. Pumping up the adrenaline at Auto Expo 2025, expert BMW driver trainers will put up exciting drift shows every day with scintillating BMW M cars.

BMW

The all-new BMW X3: Boasting greater sporting appeal, visual impact and versatility than ever, the all-new BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) assumes the mantle of the talented all-rounder for everyday use, leisure activities and trips away in the brand's core segment. High-quality materials, generous standard specification, advanced digitalisation and the new BMW iDrive with QuickSelect based on BMW Operating System 9 set the tone for the premium ambience inside the progressively designed cabin. With a new design language giving the fourth generation SAV a much-enhanced exterior presence and an almost monolithic overall appearance, the aura of modernity and enhanced product substance provide the ideal basis for adding another chapter to the BMW X3 success story.

BMW Motorrad

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is the new benchmark in the world of large adventure motorcycles. A completely new designed model with enhanced adventure expertise across the board, it is the epitome of travel enduros that's 'as strong as your willpower'. It ensures the perfect balance among ride characteristics, vehicle weight and chassis design which provides an overwhelmingly sublime and novel riding experience.

The new BMW S 1000 RR: The new BMW S 1000 RR once again delivers on its endless strive for improvement and success, making what's good even better. With higher track performance and enhanced standard features, the new BMW S 1000 RR 'Never Stops Challenging'. It impresses with its extremely compact layout and super-sporty appeal that creates perfect harmony for the road and racetrack.

MINI

The new MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack: The special edition MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack combines MINI's iconic body language and the sporty character of John Cooper Works. Exclusive exterior color options are complemented by unique black accents and JCW inspired reinterpretation of the aerodynamics kit, rear spoiler and alloy wheels. Interesting JCW touches are added to the interior to ignite sporting flair.

If you have any queries, please contact:

Abhay Dange, Director, Press and Corporate Affairs, BMW Group India

Cell: +91 9910481013; Email: Abhay.Dange@bmw.in

Richa Sharma, Business and Finance Communication, BMW Group India

Cell: +91 9910022148; Email: Richa.Sharma@bmw.in

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-group

#BMWGroupIndia #BMW #MINI #BMW Motorrad #AutoExpo

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor