BMW Group India launches its Winter Service Campaign

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 24: BMW Group India has announced the launch of Winter Service campaign across its dealer network. This special initiative will be held across India and will ensure complete car readiness for the winter season.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "At BMW Group, we understand that driving experience should remain seamless, no matter the season. Our Winter Service Campaign is designed to keep your BMW and MINI vehicles at their best, prepared for the unique demands of winter. With meticulous inspections, expert maintenance, and essential upgrades, we enhance both safety and performance, ensuring every journey is as reliable as it is enjoyable. Powered by our dedicated team of trained technicians, cutting-edge workshop technologies, and genuine BMW Parts, we are committed to providing unparalleled service and peace of mind, so you can focus on the road ahead".

Winter Service camp is conceptualized to offer useful information and tips on effective vehicle management, on-time maintenance and overall understanding of BMW and MINI vehicles. The program provides a comprehensive vehicle check and, if required, a basic Condition-Based Service as well, ensuring that the car is in top condition. The service is conducted by certified BMW and MINI technical experts. Customers can book prior appointments for car servicing at the workshop and be able to check and update their personal details to receive special promotions and offers from their dealer.

Following are the Complimentary Services that will be carried under the Winter Campaign:

* Free General Checkup.

* Battery Health Check.

* AC Check: Airflow direction, Defrosting and Heating performance.

* Fog Light Inspection with Vapor clearing and functionality.

* Window Heating test - front and rear window heating efficiency.

* Tyre Pressure check

* Wiper Functionality check

* Suspension check.

BMW Group India urges its customers to be cautious while driving during dense fog conditions. Assistance from BMW/ MINI Roadside Assistance can be availed by calling 18001032211 or Customer Interaction Centre at 18001022269.

