BMW Group India posts record sales of 11,978 units in first nine months of 2025

New Delhi, Oct 10 BMW Group India on Friday announced that it recorded its highest-ever car sales in the first nine months of the calendar year (January-September), selling 11,978 cars and 3,976 motorcycles.

The company said that the sales in the first nine months increased 13 per cent year on year (YOY), and it achieved its highest-ever Q3 sales, up 21 per cent YOY.

BMW India also saw its best-ever September sales, driven by the positive effects of new GST pricing and intense festive season demand.

Further, it claimed that it sold the highest number of luxury EVs between January and September 2025. In total, 2,509 electric BMWs and MINIs were delivered, reflecting an impressive growth of over 246 per cent YoY. The proportion of electric vehicles in total sales rose to 21 per cent.

The iX1 emerged as the top-selling electric vehicle, with the flagship i7 securing the second position. BMW Group India said that it surpassed 5,000 electric vehicle deliveries to date in Q3 2025.

The current EV lineup comprises six cars and two scooters: BMW i7, iX, i5, i4, iX1 Long Wheelbase, MINI Countryman E, BMW CE 04, and BMW CE 02.

“The highest-ever sales in the first nine months, as well as in the third quarter, reflect our unparalleled focus on customer centricity. The strong product offensive, coupled with excellent after-sales services, personalised brand engagements and financial offers, has spurred demand significantly," BMW Group India President and CEO, Hardeep Singh Brar, said.

Brar laid out that the long-term strategy is to unlock the potential of the luxury car market and increase market share while maintaining the driving pleasure promised by the company.

"The order bank remains healthy, and we are confident of closing the year with best-ever sales once again," he added.

