BMW Group India Sets the Pace with Strong Start in 2024

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 8: BMW Group India has posted strong business performance in the first quarter of 2024 (January - March). BMW Group India delivered 3,680 cars (BMW and MINI) and 1,810 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad). BMW sold 3,510 units and MINI 170 units.

BMW Group India recorded +51% growth in car sales in Q1 (BMW + MINI), riding on high demand for its Sports Activity Vehicles, Luxury Class and Electric Vehicles. Models like the BMW X7, BMW X3, BMW X1 and BMW 3 Series were sold-out.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW Group India has posted strong performance in the first quarter of the year. Breaking earlier records, Q1 car sales achieved new heights with successful growth of +51%! Our firm leadership in the luxury electric car market remains undisputed thanks to the most diverse range of products. The exclusive BMW Luxury Class has also assumed a segment-leading position. Our key car models are at the top of their game and with significant new launches in the pipeline, we will raise the heat in luxury market."

BMW Group Electric Vehicles carried forward their unabated leadership in the luxury segment in to Q1 2024 by delivering 211 units (+26%). BMW i7 claimed prime position as the largest selling EV, reflecting the growing allure of sustainable mobility in flagship segment. The most elaborate range of luxury EVs on offer - BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i4, BMW iX1 and MINI SE - fuelled greater demand among customers. The much-awaited BMW i5 will be launched soon and will further augment the EV portfolio.

BMW Luxury Class sprinted ahead of others in its segment and registered tremendous growth of +152%. The share of Luxury Class models such as BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7 and the BMW XM contributed 20% to total sales. The BMW X7 SAV claimed the spot of the number one Luxury Class model.

BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) contributed 54% to sales and grew by +62%. A stellar role in this performance belongs to the locally produced SAV models. The new X1 was the highest selling SAV with around 20% share in sales.

BMW 3 Series, the highest selling BMW sedan, dominated a 16% share in sales. It has become the class-leading executive sedan in its respective segment.

BMW and MINI 360°

Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with the 3600 finance solution from BMW India Financial Services which offers attractive low monthly instalments, assured buy-back, flexible end of term options and an opportunity to upgrade to a new car amongst other benefits. 8 out of 10 cars financed by BMW India Financial Services are through BMW and MINI 3600.

BMW Group India

With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100% subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region).

BMW India started operations in 2007. The wide range of its activities include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country.

MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India since its launch in January 2012. BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017.

With BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, BMW Group India currently has over 80 touchpoints across the country setting high benchmarks in service quality and customer service. BMW Group India has introduced the innovative RetailNext concept for its dealer network. RetailNext is a holistic and progressive approach focused on customer-centricity, flexibility, sustainability, and best-in-class premium experience. Based on new design, it is focused on new processes, digital tools and roles that seamlessly provide a phygital (physical and digital) experience.

BMW India Financial Services, a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), started operations in 2010. It operates with three business lines: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance and Insurance Solutions (as corporate agents). The services offered through BMW India Financial Services are significantly valuable to the premium clientele who require exclusive and flexible financial solutions.

If you have any queries, please contact:

BMW Group India

Abhay Dange, Director, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 9910481013; Email: Abhay.Dange@bmw.in

Richa Sharma, Business and Finance Communication

Cell: +91 9910022148; Email: Richa.Sharma@bmw.in

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-group

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor