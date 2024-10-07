BMW Group Introduces the Retail.NEXT experience in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: BMW Group India announced the launch of Infinity Car's Retail.NEXT showroom in Worli. The showroom is located at Dr. Annie Besant Road, Opposite Nehru Centre, Lotus Colony, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400018.

The dealership is headed by Pooja Choudary, Dealer Principal, Infinity Cars. Infinity Cars also represents BMW Group India with sales and service facilities for BMW and MINI in Mumbai, Delhi and Indore.

Vikram Pawah, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, "The launch of the Infinity Cars Retail.NEXT showroom in Mumbai marks a significant milestone in our strategic rollout across key markets in India. Mumbai, as a hub of luxury and innovation, plays a crucial role in our journey to redefine customer experiences. With Retail.NEXT, we are revolutionizing the traditional dealership model by seamlessly blending physical and digital interactions to create an immersive, personalized space for our customers. This facility showcases our commitment to bringing the future of luxury retail to life, offering a dynamic, modern environment that aligns with the evolving expectations of our discerning clientele. We deeply value our partnership with Infinity Cars and commend their unwavering commitment to bringing the Retail.NEXT concept to life in Mumbai."

Pooja Choudary, Dealer Principal, Infinity Cars said, "Our longstanding partnership with BMW Group India has been a source of immense pride and is built on a shared vision and commitment to excellence. The success we have achieved in the Mumbai market reflects this strong collaboration. With the inauguration of the first Retail.NEXT dealership in Mumbai, we are not only expanding our journey but also setting new standards for luxury automotive retail. Together, we are redefining the luxury car buying experience, offering unmatched service and unforgettable experiences for BMW and MINI customers in Mumbai."

Retail.NEXT will redefine the automotive retail experience in the luxury automotive segment. It reinforces a seamless experience for everyone, regardless of their sales or service needs. It blends digital innovation with personalized service, offering a dynamic and engaging environment. The layout features open spaces with minimalist design elements, allowing for an intuitive flow through the showroom. High-tech digital interfaces are integrated throughout the facility, enabling prospects to explore vehicle features, customize their preferences, and receive tailored recommendations. Additionally, the design incorporates exclusive areas for private consultations and vehicle handovers, ensuring that every interaction is as personalized and memorable as possible. With Retail.NEXT, BMW Group India aims to create a future-forward retail space that not only showcases its vehicles but also embodies the brand's commitment to luxury, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

The ultra-modern showroom is spread over 9,120 sq.ft. and showcases 6 BMWs and 3 MINIs. Additionally, the BMW Premium Selection (BPS) - certified used car zone displays 6 vehicles at the basement. A dedicated vehicle handover lounge is thoughtfully designed to ensure each customer's car delivery is a truly memorable experience. Latest range of BMW and MINI merchandise and accessories are on display at the lifestyle and accessories zone. The customer interaction lounge offers a relaxed ambience to discuss various aspects of owning a BMW or MINI vehicle. The Retail.NEXT dealership facility delivers extremely high-quality standards in all processes of Sales, Service and Business Systems to ensure that customers receive best-in-class pre and post sales ownership experience.

