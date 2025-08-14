BMW India to raise prices by up to 3 pc from September

New Delhi, Aug 14 BMW Group India on Thursday announced it will increase the price of its cars by up to 3 per cent across its range.

According to the official notification, the revised prices will come into effect from September 1. However, the company has not specified which models will see the highest price increase.

BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah said: "BMW India’s growth and sales momentum in the first half of the year have been remarkable. However, factors such as ongoing forex effects and global supply chain dynamics are driving up material and logistics costs. We are committed to providing the best value and experience at every stage of the customer journey."

"During the festive season, we will introduce several new power-packed profiles of our cars," he added.

Domestically produced cars from the group include the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5, BMW X7, BMW M340i, and BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, the release said.

The group informed that BMW India Financial Services offers customised financial plans for customers. BMW Smart Finance offering includes attractive monthly instalments, reduced rates of interest for selective models, assured buy-back options and flexible end-of-term opportunities, it said.

With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sights set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. BMW India is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the BMW Group that started operations in 2007.

BMW Group India announced its highest-ever car deliveries for the first half of the year, selling 7,774 BMW and MINI cars from January to June 2025. The group led the luxury Electric Vehicle (EV) market with sales of 1,322 EVs, including BMW and MINI models.

EV sales have increased by 234 per cent compared to the same period last year. EVs now account for 18 per cent of the company’s total car sales.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor