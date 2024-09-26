BMW JOY Days: Discover the joy of owning a BMW with exclusive festive offers

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 26: The festive season is off to an exciting start with BMW JOY Days revealing irresistible financial offers of BMW 360o finance plan on a range of models. To avail the best suited BMW JOY Days offers that match individual needs, customers can contact their nearest BMW dealerships.

The various cars on which BMW JOY Days offers are valid are the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW X1, BMW X5, the all-electric BMW iX1 and the all-electric BMW iX.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "BMW JOY Days will electrify the festive season with irresistible offers to bring home a BMW during the most auspicious times. BMW India Financial Services offers tailor-made financial plans to secure your BMW ownership throughout the customer journey from all aspects. Thanks to attractive rate of interests, comprehensive EMIs, assured buy back values and many more benefits, it is the best time to own a BMW. With BMW JOY Days, we invite you to step into a world of luxury and innovation with complete peace of mind and enjoy exceptional experiences that last a lifetime."

With BMW 360o finance plan, flexible and comprehensive packages have been crafted for the models on offer. It facilitates the purchase decision by bringing down overall cost of ownership in the long-term.

Customers can now get their dream BMW financed at attractive interest rates starting as low as 7.75% per annum.

Comprehensive EMI plans start from just INR 49,999 onwards (up to 40% lower than standard). The EMI costs include BMW Service Inclusive as well as registration charges*, which makes the offers even more appealing.

Assured Buyback Value** comes with a promise of a pre-defined value at the end of loan tenure that adds to a sense of security. During BMW JOY Days, the buy-back value for certain models is as high as 74%. Further, the buy-back value is defined on ex-showroom price instead of actual transaction price, guaranteeing a better return.

In addition to the above, customers can take further advantage of corporate and trade-in benefits. The BMW Corporate Advantage Programme offered by dealers gives access to exclusive special pricing depending on the model chosen, which reduces the cost of acquisition. With Trade-in, customers get a competitive value, transparent evaluation, hassle-free documentation and free inspection at their location.

BMW Service Inclusive provides complete peace of mind by covering condition-based service and maintenance. It covers all regular maintenance work such as vehicle check and standard scopes, engine oil service, engine oil top-ups along with service / replacement of air filter, fuel filter, micro filter, spark plugs and brake fluid.

BMW JOY Days is an annual campaign that customers look forward to for the best deals on BMW products, services, aftersales and lifestyle accessories.

*Sample Delhi Registration Charges

**Assured buyback values shown are based on 2-year loan tenure and annual mileage of 10,000 kms.

