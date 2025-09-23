BMW Ventures Limited IPO Opens on Sept 24, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: BMW Ventures Limited (The Company, BMW) is engaged in trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines and spare parts, manufacturing of PVC pipes and roll forming, and fabrication of PEBs and steel girders, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Sept 24, 2025, aiming to raise ₹231.66 Crores (at upper price band) with shares to be listed on the NSE & BSE.

The issue size is 2,34,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 94 - ₹ 99 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 2,34,000Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 56,16,000 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not less than 1,75,50,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by our Company, and for the general corporate purposes. The issue will open on Wednesday, Sept 24, 2025 and will close on Friday, Sept 26, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited, and the Registrar is Cameo Corporate Services Limited

Mr. Bijay Kumar Kishorepuria, Chairman & Whole-Time Director of BMW Ventures Limited expressed, "Over the last three decades, BMW Ventures Limited has steadily expanded its presence in trading, distribution, and manufacturing, supported by a strong dealer network and reliable operations. Our focus has always been on building long-term relationships with customers and maintaining efficient supply systems across Bihar. The IPO is an important step for the company, and the funds raised will be utilized towards reducing debt and supporting general corporate requirements. We remain committed to strengthening our business foundation and delivering sustainable growth."

Mr. Deepak Sharma, Director of Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited said "BMW Ventures Limited has built a consistent track record over the past 30 years in trading and manufacturing, with a wide distribution network and established presence across Bihar. The company operates in industries such as steel products, tractor engines, spare parts, and PVC pipes, which are closely linked to infrastructure development and agricultureboth important sectors for the Indian economy. The IPO will support the company in reducing debt and strengthening its financial flexibility, enabling it to pursue steady growth in these core areas."

