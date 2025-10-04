BMW Ventures Limited lists on NSE & BSE becoming first company from Bihar with Main Board IPO in 10 yrs

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 4: BMW Ventures Limited Lists on NSE & BSE, BMW Ventures Limited has created history by becoming the first company from Bihar in nearly 10 years to debut with a Main Board IPO on both the NSE and BSE.

The Company, widely recognized as a leading distributor of Tata Steel products in Bihar, has also expanded into Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB) and Railway infrastructure, making a strong mark across diverse growth sectors.

At the listing ceremony, the Company's leadership Chairperson Mr. Bijay Kumar Kishorepuria, Managing Director Mr. Nitin Kishorepuria, Directors Mrs. Sabita Devi Kishorepuria and Mrs. Rachna Kishorepuria, along with Mr. Deepak Sharma of Sarthi Capital were joined by senior dignitaries from NSE.

This achievement not only highlights the strong fundamentals and vision of BMW Ventures Limited but also positions Bihar on the national business map as a state with growing industrial potential.

