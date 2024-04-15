BNCA Joins Hands with UK University, IIT Bombay for Groundbreaking Sustainability Research

ATK

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: BNCA has embarked on a two-year research project titled 'Capacity Building in Built Environment Sustainability Research (CAPABLE),' funded by the UK-India Education and Research Initiative (UKIERI) and the Scheme for Promoting Academic and Research Collaborations (SPARC).

The project, spanning from April 2024 to March 2026, is a collaboration between BNCA, Liverpool John Moores University (UK), IIT Bombay, and the Pune Construction Engineering Research Foundation (PCERF).

The initiative aims to foster a robust research ecosystem in sustainability, targeting undergraduate and master's students. A total of 20 students, evenly distributed between India and the UK, will be selected to participate. The program includes an eight-month joint training curriculum, combining theoretical and practical elements, with a focus on research methodology, circular economy principles, and green construction practices.

Dr Bakul Rao from IIT Bombay and Dr Vaishali Anagal from BNCA serve as principal investigator and co-investigator, respectively, from India. From the UK, Dr Anupa Manewa and Dr Mohan Siriwardena from Liverpool John Moores University lead the project.

The project encompasses various academic activities, including workshops, hands-on training sessions, and field visits, both in India and the UK. These activities cover a wide range of topics, from alternative construction technologies to sustainability certifications and statistical analysis software training.

Additionally, the project includes outreach programs, such as conferences and social events, aimed at engaging diverse stakeholders and fostering knowledge exchange.

The ultimate goal of CAPABLE is to cultivate a new generation of researchers equipped with the skills and knowledge to address contemporary challenges in built environment sustainability, while promoting international collaboration and academic excellence.

