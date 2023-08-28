BNI Anthropos –No.1 chapter of the region recently organized one of the largest networking event “UNITY SUMMIT” at the iconic location “Statue of Unity” on 25th August 2023

New Delhi (India), August 28: BNI Anthropos –No.1 chapter of the region recently organized one of the largest networking events, “UNITY SUMMIT,” at the iconic location “Statue of Unity” on 25th August 2023.

Around 300 dynamic business entrepreneurs from different regions of India representing different industries and expertise attended the event. It was a gathering that embodied the spirit of connection, collaboration, and growth

The main agenda of the event was to provide a platform for SMEs and MSE business owners to come together and forge powerful relationships, exchange unique ideas, and explore potential collaborations. The importance of networking can’t be overstated in today’s era, where the world is increasingly becoming interconnected. The event had addresses from Keynote speakers, stalls, Industry-specific pavilions and 1-2-1 sessions.

Famous and visionary dignitaries graced the event as keynote speakers. Mr. Govindbhai Dholakiya, Mr. Ashneer Grover and Mr. Yash Vasant.

Govindbhai Dholakiya’s net worth is more than 15000 crores. He talked about the right attitude to run one of the largest family businesses in the world. He simply won everyone’s hearts with his simplicity and his generous nature of giving it back to society.

Mr. Ashneer Grover was candid at its best. His honest and frank answers made the room burst with loads of applause and praise.

Mr. Yash Vasant always managed to mesmerise his audience with his style and his charisma. He introduced a very interesting and unique concept, “ How to be more Collaborative” through this platform.

The leadership team behind the event was Ms. Palak Chaturvedi, President; Mr. Ishan Soni- Vice President; and Mr. Urvish Shah, Secretary-Treasurer.

They believe that “ IF YOU KEEP ON BELIEVING THE DREAM THAT YOU WISH WILL COME TRUE. “

The location was also chosen prudently as it epitomises UNITY. Sardar Vallabhbhai united India, and through this event, the leadership team were trying to unite different business ideas.

