BNI Garba Night to revel in shades of blue

BNI Garba Night will once again be Ahmedabad’s most exclusive garba event

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 7: The much-anticipated BNI Garba Night is back, ready to usher in the nine nights of devotion and revelry that define the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad. As Ahmedabad’s most coveted and favourite garba event, the BNI Garba Night promises to be an unforgettable experience, creating an atmosphere of unparalleled excitement and celebrations.

Hosted by BNI Ahmedabad, the BNI Garba Night has become an integral part of Ahmedabad’s Navratri celebrations, attracting enthusiastic participants from garba revellers. This year, the garba night promises to be extra special with a unique theme that celebrates the spirit of unity and the colours of Team India, just a day after the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Yash Vasant, Founder and Executive Director of BNI Ahmedabad, said, “BNI Ahmedabad has been celebrating Navratri every year with grandeur and great enthusiasm, attracting the crème de la crème of Ahmedabad. We are thrilled to be back with the BNI Garba Night to kick off the Navratri festivities. This BNI Garba Night is the 10th edition of the annual event, making it an extremely special occasion. We have decided to celebrate this milestone with the theme of blue, symbolising the unity and spirit of India. It will be a sight to behold as thousands of garba revellers welcome the Navratri celebrations dressed in various vibrant hues of blue.”

The 10th BNI Garba Night will take place at Gulmohar Greens – Golf & Country Club on October 15. The event will feature witness renowned singer and actor Parth Oza, known as the prince of traditional garba, who will enthral the garba revellers with his soulful renditions of traditional Navratri songs.

Approximately 6,000 people, including BNI members, their families, friends, and other special invitees, will participate in the grand garba extravaganza that BNI Garba Night has become. With its traditional setting, unmatched fanfare, and mesmerising decorations, BNI Garba Night is the place to be for garba revellers looking to celebrate Navratri in style.

The Sicilian Ventures BNI Garba Night is presented by Broghar. Heritage Infraspace is the Legacy Sponsor and MP Travel World is the Gold Sponsor. Vadilal and DJ Toyota are the Associate Sponsors.

As the countdown to BNI Garba Night has already begun, the passes for the event are fast running out. BNI members can book their passes for the event at special prices.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor