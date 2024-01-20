BNI Greater Surat Welcomes 70+ Cities to the Epicenter of Business Excellence

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 20: A flagship event of BNI Greater Surat event presented by Steam House India limited in association with Avimee Herbal private limited and event supported by Corporate Connections.

This annual event stands as a foundation in the National business community by bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals for a dynamic Networking, exchange of ideas and Collaboration and Expansion opportunities.

This Year's edition promises to be larger than ever as there is participation from 70+ Cities from PAN India and 250+ Business Exhibitions of different business categories. The event also features Mega Textile,Mega Jewellery, Mega Travel Meet & Product Launches much more.

There will be participation of prominent keynote speakers Mr. Boman Irani – Actor & motivational speaker, Mr. Govind Dholakia – Founder chairman of SRK Diamonds, Mr. Sneh Desai – Business Coach and Master Trainer, Mr. Rahul Malodia – Business Coach & Management consultant, KVT Ramesh – Co Founder of Beej Network, Mr. Siddhanth Agarwal – Co-founder, Avimee Herbal and Randhir Bhallah – Risk management consultant to share their insights and knowledge 10,000+ esteem audience.

The primary objective of the event is to uplift the economy and overall business landscape of Surat City and making a small contribution towards making Surat an emerging business capital of India. With anticipation building, we are excited to witness the synergy and opportunities that will unfold during this premier event.

