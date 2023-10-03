BNI Prometheus welcomes new leadership team

Kenan Satyawadi takes over as the President of BNI Prometheus, Nitesh Soni as Secretary/Treasurer, and Ravish Upadhyay as Vice President.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 3: A new leadership has taken over the reins at BNI Prometheus, one of the top chapters of BNI Ahmedabad and a part of Business Network International (BNI), the world’s leading business referral organisation. The chapter also achieved two new milestones on Saturday.

Kenan Satyawadi has taken over as BNI Prometheus President from Vishal Agarwal. Ravish Upadhyay has been named as the Vice President in place of Chirag Soni, while Nitesh Soni has taken over as the Secretary/Treasurer from Alisha Zaveri Fidelis. As is the norm in BNI, the new leadership team will have a term of six months.

Speaking after taking over as the chapter President, Kenan Satyawadi, said, “We express our heartfelt gratitude to the members of BNI Prometheus for entrusting us with this responsibility. We take this opportunity to appreciate the efforts of the previous leadership teams that have contributed to the thriving environment that BNI Prometheus represents today. As we step into our new role, we are committed to elevating BNI Prometheus and all our members to even greater heights.”

The new leadership team will focus on business and bonding to enable growth and create a brighter and more prosperous future for everyone.

BNI Prometheus chapter crossed two important landmarks to coincide with the new leadership team taking charge. The number of chapter members crossed 80 for the very first time and touched 88. Moreover, five members were inducted into BNI Prometheus in a single meeting on Saturday, a first in the chapter’s history.

The new leadership team has set ambitious goals for itself, striving for a significant increase in one-to-one meetings, business referrals, chapter membership, and business revenue during their term. They also plan to organise a business conclave where members can present their offerings to a wider audience, creating valuable networking opportunities and promoting growth.

BNI Prometheus chapter’s members have a presence in engineering, travel, advertising, construction, finance, retail, health, employment, manufacturing, real estate, automobiles, food & beverage, and other segments.

