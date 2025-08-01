BNI Topaz Celebrates Milestone of 51 Active Members with a Grand Ceremony at ITC Rajputana

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 1:BNI Topaz hosted a grand ceremony today at the prestigious ITC Rajputana, Jaipur, to celebrate the remarkable achievement of reaching 51 active members. The event marked a significant milestone in the city's growing ecosystem of entrepreneurship and professional networking.

The occasion was graced by the presence of BNI Jaipur Executive Director Mr. Akshay Goyal and Support Director Mr. Supreet Ajmera, whose inspiring words emphasized the role of collaboration and community-driven growth in Jaipur’s business landscape.

The current leadership team of BNI Topaz — President Advocate (CS) Jeetam Kumar Saini, Vice President Manvendra Singhal, and Secretary Treasurer Vinod Jain — addressed the gathering, recognizing the teamwork and consistent efforts that contributed to this milestone.

Also present were the Membership Committee, Coordinators, and all active members, whose commitment and participation have been instrumental in the chapter's continued success.

The event acknowledged the generous contributions of partners and sponsors whose support was integral to the success of the celebration:

Title Partners

Mr. Premchand Kumawat – New Tech Engineers

Mr. Prageet Sogani – Andromeda Sales & Distribution

Branding Partner

Mr. Satish Dalmia – River Arch Green Field Resorts

PR Partner

Mr. Mahesh Kumawat – Sabkhoj Informatics Private Limited

Creative Partner

Mr. Banwari Lal Kumawat – Graphic Desk

Elite Sponsors

Mr. Aditya Nath Sharma – Nineth Space Coworking

Mr. Anil Mandot – Ashiyana Decor

Dr. Komal Rastogi – Smilekraft Dental Face & Hair Clinic

Mr. Vinod Kumar Jain – Arihant Tour & Travels

Mr. Kamal Jain – Nakoda Finestra System

Mr. Kartik Mishra – Abhay Ayurveda

Associate Sponsors

Mr. Aditya Jain – Indian Wood Craft

Mr. Devansh Gupta – Indite Architects

Mr. Hemraj Singh Rao – H. S. Rao & Associates

Mr. Jeetam Kumar Saini – Vakil Dekho

Mr. Manvendra Singhal – Look My Holidays

Mr. Nitesh Gupta – GNK & Co

Mr. Sanchit Taksali – Daanik

Their support and contributions significantly elevated the impact and scale of the event, making it a memorable occasion for all attendees.

The ceremony reflected how BNI Topaz continues to be a powerful platform for startups, independent professionals, and entrepreneurs, enabling collaborative growth and knowledge-sharing across the business community.

Sponsors and supporting members who contributed to the success of the occasion were honored on stage.

This grand celebration not only marked an organizational achievement but also symbolized the collective spirit of progress and entrepreneurship that is defining the future of Jaipur.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor