BNY Mellon appoints Pawan Panjwani as India Engineering Head

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 3: BNY Mellon, a global financial institution, today announced the appointment of Pawan Panjwani as Head of BNY Mellon Engineering, India.

Pawan Panjwani is a progressive technology transformation engineer close to three decades of experience with top-tier global banking and financial institutions. Based out of Chennai, Pawan will report to Bridget Engle, Chief Information Officer, and Global Head of Engineering. He will lead the India Engineering team across Chennai and Pune. With this strategic addition to our leadership team, BNY Mellon is well-positioned to continue its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and enhanced client value.

"We are pleased to welcome Pawan to BNY Mellon," said Engle. "His global industry experience and track record for advancing technology platforms will help our firm leverage the full potential of our Chennai and Pune locations."

Prior to this, Panjwani was Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Wells Fargo. He was responsible for technology solutions and support for their businesses outside of the US across Canada, Europe, and Asia. He has also held several senior technology roles and has a track record of building and leading high-performance global teams at companies such as JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Accenture, and Infosys.

About BNY Mellon

Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America's oldest bank and the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK). Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY Mellon had USD 46.9 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and USD 1.9 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. BNY Mellon BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com.

