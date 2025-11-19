Bodhi Tree Multimedia Reports Strong Net Profit Growth of 185 Percent in H1 FY26

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, (NSE: BTML | BSE: 543767 | INEOEEJ01023), one of India's leading content production houses, with a strong portfolio of successful television and digital shows has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q2 FY26 & H1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

H1 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 42.81 Cr, YoY growth of 30.40%

* EBITDA of ₹ 6.47 Cr, YoY growth of 149.10%

* EBITDA Margin of 15.12%, YoY growth of 720 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 3.53 Cr, YoY growth of 185.24%

* PAT (%) of 8.23%, YoY growth of 447 Bps

Q2FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 24.40 Cr, YoY growth of 64.63%

* EBITDA of ₹ 4.91 Cr, YoY growth of 53.18%

* EBITDA Margin of 20.12%, YoY decline of 150 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 3.05 Cr, YoY growth of 35.56%

* PAT (%) of 12.50%, YoY decline of 268 Bps

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Mautik Tolia, Managing Director, Bodhitree Multimedia Limited said: "We are pleased with the strong growth momentum this quarter, reflecting the creative strength of our team and the increasing trust we enjoy from broadcasters and OTT partners. Our recent collaboration with AKCH has further strengthened our industry position and created a wider canvas for premium storytelling. Despite a softer base in a few pockets, our overall performance continues to move in the right direction with higher efficiency and better execution across projects.

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the opportunities emerging in India's content ecosystem, supported by rising demand for high-quality, differentiated programming across TV and digital platforms. With a robust pipeline of original shows and new IPs under development, we believe we are well-placed to capture industry tailwinds and scale our presence domestically and globally. We stay committed to building long-term value through sustainable growth and thoughtful creative expansion."

Recent Key Business Highlights

* Strengthened industry position through a BTML-AKCH (Amit Khan Content Hub)collaboration that combines BTML's scale and financing strength with AKCH's storytellinglegacy and audience reach.

* Improved structural efficiency and execution with a new SPV where BTML holds the majority stake, leading financing and operations while AKCH drives creative development.

* Expanded growth roadmap with original TV and OTT projects designed for domestic and global markets, backed by strong storytelling and high production values.

