Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Services a GVK Enterprise Sign MoU to Transform Pre-hospital Stroke Care in India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 6: Boehringer Ingelheim India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based EMRI Green Health Services a GVK enterprise, the operator of the Government-funded 108 National Emergency Ambulance Service to enhance pre-hospital stroke care management across India.

This collaboration marks a pivotal step in addressing the growing stroke burden in the country by focusing on faster diagnosis, standardized care protocols, and improved emergency response. Stroke remains one of the leading causes of death and disability in India, where timely intervention during the critical "golden period" of 4.5 hours is often missed.

Under the MoU, Boehringer Ingelheim India will provide specialized training through its Angels Initiative, enabling EMRI Green Health trainers and call centre personnel to identify stroke symptoms. The program also includes a Train-the-Trainer module at EMRI's Hyderabad campus, access to learning resources and certifications, and assistance in improving formalised stroke protocols for ambulance services.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to improving access to timely stroke care," said Dr Shraddha Bhure, Medical Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India. "By equipping emergency medical teams with advanced tools and training, we aim to save lives and enhance patient outcomes, ensuring every stroke patient gets the care they need when it matters the most."

EMRI Green Health Services operates across 14 states/UT, making its 108 Emergency Ambulance Service a critical lifeline for millions. "Stroke affects nearly two million people annually in India. Through this MoU, we are empowering our teams with the expertise and resources necessary to make a life-saving impact nationwide," said K. Krishnam Raju, Director, EMRI Green Health Services.

Dr. Jeyaraj Durai Pandian, President, World Stroke Organization, praised the partnership between Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Services, said, "This collaboration will transform pre-hospital stroke care in India, bridging critical gaps to ensure timely intervention. Training over 9,000 ambulance teams across 14 states and implementing a pre-notification system marks a significant step in addressing the stroke burden and improving patient outcomes. I commend both organizations for their commitment to advancing stroke care nationwide."

The partnership also establishes a framework for monitoring the use of stroke scales by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), promoting consistent, high-quality care during transport. With a shared vision of reducing the devastating impact of stroke, Boehringer Ingelheim and EMRI Green Health Services are poised to redefine the pre-hospital stroke care landscape in India.

