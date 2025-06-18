Boehringer Ingelheim Launches Next Generation Innovative Three-in-One Poultry Vaccine in India

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in animal health, has announced the launch of its latest poultry vaccine in Indiaa single-dose, next-generation solution that provides protection against Bursal, Newcastle, and Marek's disease.

This innovative vaccine is designed to address the practical challenges faced by poultry farmers in India, offering early, reliable, and long-lasting immunity with just one administration at the hatchery.

With poultry playing a vital role in India's food supply and rural economy, disease outbreaks remain a serious threat to both productivity and profitability. This new vaccine offers a streamlined approach to disease prevention by reducing the need for multiple field vaccinations, lowering labor requirements, and minimizing bird handling stressall while maintaining strong disease control across production systems.

Dr. Vinod Gopal, Country Head-Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim India, emphasized the company's focus on local needs, "We understand the pressure Indian poultry farmers facefrom disease control to operational efficiency. This vaccine reflects our commitment to bringing science-led, farmer-focused innovations to the market. By combining protection into a single dose, we are helping farmers enhance productivity, improve bird welfare, and build more resilient operations."

Dr. K. S. Prajapati, Former HOD, Dept. of Vet. Pathology, College of Vet. Science, AAU, Anand commented on the significance of this advancement, "Farmers need solutions that are both effective and practical. The evolving disease landscape demands smarter protection strategies. A vaccine that offers early, combined immunity against three major diseases is a valuable tool that helps farmers secure their flocks and reduce reliance on antibiotics."

The vaccine is suitable for broilers, layers, and breeders, and can be administered either in ovo or via subcutaneous injection at the hatchery.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society.

Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health.

