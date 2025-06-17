BOHO GROUP: How Two Cousins Built Dubai's Fastest-Growing Women-Led Conglomerate in Just 10 Months

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: In the heart of Dubai's dynamic business landscape, a remarkable story of passion, ambition, and legacy is unfolding. Meet Sucheta Sharma and Urvashi Lakhanpaltwo visionary cousin sisters who, under the esteemed guidance of the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, co-founded BOHO GROUP in September 2024. What began as a dream to make a meaningful mark in Dubai's vibrant market has rapidly evolved into a powerhouse enterprise, boasting four successful ventures, two Guinness World Records, and a clear roadmap for dynamic future expansion.

The Spark: Beauty with a Purpose

The journey commenced with Meraki Ladies Beauty Lounge, strategically located in Karama, offering a luxurious self-care sanctuary for women. With a focus on quality, ambiance, and empowerment, the lounge quickly gained popularity among Dubai's diverse female clientele. This venture wasn't just about beautyit was about creating a space that radiates confidence, comfort, and care.

Breaking Stereotypes with Boho Vibes

Following Meraki's success, the sisters launched Boho Cafe in Dubai's premium commercial district, DIFC. Designed with an eclectic, free-spirited aesthetic, Boho Cafe quickly became a lifestyle destination. More than just coffee and conversation, it made international headlines by entering the Guinness Book of World Records for serving the world's most expensive Karak teaan exquisite cup infused with 23k pure edible gold imported from Europe, DHA & DM approved, priced at AED 5,000.

In contrast, the cafe also serves the cheapest Karak tea in DIFC at just AED 1.5, reflecting their mission:

"To serve both the rich and the poor under one roof, without compromising on food quality, standards, or quantity."

Elevating the Dining Experience

The third venture, Jimmydixs Restaurant and Lounge, located inside Barcelo Hotel, Al Jaddaf, blends international culinary excellence with a vibrant nightlife atmosphere. Jimmydixs shattered records by serving the world's costliest mocktail, priced at AED 11,549, earning the group its second Guinness World Record.

At the same time, Jimmydixs remains accessible, offering some of the lowest-priced drinks in Dubai, complete with live bands, DJs, comedy nights, karaoke, and a wide range of shisha, including herbal options.

Each of these milestones wasn't just about profitit was about storytelling. Every brand under BOHO GROUP tells a tale of tradition, luxury, innovation, and culture, perfectly curated for Dubai's cosmopolitan audience.

The Latest Gem: Annas & Bhaijan Idli Restaurant

On June 16, 2025, BOHO GROUP launched its fourth venture, Annas & Bhaijan Idli Restaurant, located in DIP 2. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Chief guest MR. IQBAL HABTOOR and other notable VIPs, with blessings from His Excellency Ahmed Al Jarari, CEO of the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

The restaurant offers an inclusive menu featuring authentic South Indian, Pakistani, and Chinese cuisine, celebrating cross-cultural flavors. A highlight is the affordable monthly tiffin (mess) service, specially curated for working professionals and families. Customers can opt for either a South Indian or Pakistani mess, all prepared under strict food safety and hygiene standardswithout compromising on taste.

Growth with a Mission

"Dubai is the land of opportunities, and we sisters are here to explore and expand in the best possible way," said Sucheta Sharma, co-founder of BOHO GROUP.

With four ventures already launched in just 10 months, the sisters are now gearing up for the next phase of growth. The 2026 roadmap includes:-

- Two new branches of Meraki Ladies Beauty Lounge in Dubai

- Three more outlets of Boho Cafe to broaden its lifestyle footprint

- The launch of FOOD BANK in Jebel Ali by December 2025, aiming to focus on community-based food distribution and sustainability, offering Dubai's most affordable meal service

Future Frontiers: Healthcare and Retail

BOHO GROUP is also diversifying into healthcare, with the upcoming Aaryan Clinic and Pharmacy, which will offer premium services in General Medicine, Dentistry, Orthopedics, and Gynecology.

Sucheta, who has also featured as a model and actor in over 12 Bollywood, Punjabi, and Haryanvi music videos, remarked:

"We are in the process of acquiring a clinic where people can receive world-class healthcare in a compassionate environment."

On the retail front, the group plans to launch Urvashi Mini Mart by February 2026, offering a curated selection of FMCG products at affordable prices, catering to both residential and commercial zones across Dubai.

A Vision Beyond Business

What makes the BOHO GROUP truly special is not just its record-breaking speed, but the legacy-building mindset behind each venture. In a competitive city like Dubai, the group's commitment to storytelling, community relevance, service quality, and global branding has earned it a unique identity.

Sucheta and Urvashi are not just building businessesthey are shaping brands that resonate with Dubai's multicultural, progressive audience, combining luxury with purpose and tradition with modernity.

Founder's Statement

When asked about her vision, Sucheta Sharma stated:

"My vision is deeply inspired by the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. Under their leadership, Dubai has become a global hub for innovation and growth. I want BOHO Group to be a key contributor to that dynamic journey."

She added:

"This is more than business for meit's a legacy built on excellence, integrity, and passion. I want to inspire young women to believe that with hard work, vision, and determination, anything is possible."

Final Thoughts

BOHO GROUP is a powerful example of what women-led entrepreneurship can achieve when paired with a clear vision, strategic planning, and relentless commitment.

From luxury lounges and record-setting cafes to community kitchens, healthcare facilities, and retail venturesthe journey is just beginning.

As they scale across Dubai's diverse sectors, one thing is certain: Sucheta Sharma and Urvashi Lakhanpal are not just creating venturesthey are building a legacy of dreams, innovation, and global inspiration.

For business inquiries, collaborations, or franchise opportunities:

sucheta.sharma@boho.ae

+971 52 855 7732

Instagram: @bohocafedifc

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor