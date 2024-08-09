Boilers Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha, new legislation to replace century-old law

New Delhi [India], August 9 : The Boilers Bill 2024 was introduced in Rajya Sabha on Thursday by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

It repeals the Boilers Act, 1923 (5 of 1923). The union cabinet had earlier this month approved repealing of the existing Boilers Act, 1923 and introduction of "Boilers Bill, 2024" in the Parliament.

An official release said the bill has been drafted as per modern drafting practices to give more clarity to the provisions of the Bill.

It said the similar provisions which are at different places in the Boilers Act,1923 have been grouped together in six chapters for easier reading and understanding of the Act and all the functions/powers of the central government, state governments and Central Boilers Board have been enumerated in detail to avoid any confusion.

"For Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), the Bill will benefit boiler users including those in MSME sector as provisions related to the decriminalisation have been incorporated in the Bill. Out of the seven offences, to ensure safety of boilers and personnel dealing with boilers, in four major offences which may result in loss of life and property, criminal penalties are retained. For other offences, provision is being made for fiscal penalty. Moreover, for all non-criminal offences 'fine' has been converted into 'penalty' to be levied through executive mechanism instead of courts as existed earlier," the release said.

It said the bill will enhance safety as specific provisions have been made to ensure the safety of persons working inside a boiler and that repair of the boiler is undertaken by qualified and competent persons.

The Centre is examining all the pre-constitution Acts from the point of view of their suitability and relevance in the current times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor