Bollyjammers - Awarded India's Best Band for Weddings at Wow Awards Asia, 2022

, a revolution in the world of DJ Based Bands founded in 2017, is a power-packed team of 8 entertainers who will sustain the energy of the party till the last minute giving their best performance every time they are on stage.

The team has a fresh aura in the industry and has received much appreciation from the people. This success and acclaim are due to the band's dedication, which stands true to their tagline, "Not Your Regular Band."

has enlivened 700+ shows all over Asia and has been associated with 500+ event management companies worldwide with their medleys and energy. The band was founded with the sole aim to keep on revolutionizing the legacy of DJ Based Band with their impeccable work.

The band has been a reputed name in the entertainment industry and has continuously been on a positive growth curve. Since its birth, has won multiple awards. The recent jewels added to their cap are - Best Band for Weddings at WOW Awards Asia 2022, an EventFaq initiative.

The band was also awarded as The Most Popular live band 2022 at Best in Town Awards, The Best Entertainer of the year 2021(Bronze) at ACE 2021 by EMF, The Most Successful Artist of The Year (silver) at Zonal Spotlight Awards 2020 by EEMA. Apart from these, Bollyjammers has also been a nominee for the Best entertainers for weddings at Wedding Sutra Influencer Awards 2021 by Wedding Sutra.

Stats have always been astounding, the way the team conquers the stage is exactly like Julius Caeser said when he conquered Rome, "I came, I saw, I conquered." Bollyjammers also released their first original song, "Baby Sweet Hai," which has received a lot of appreciation from their fans. Overwhelmed by all the love and demand, the brand is working on other originals and music to get its audience moving. The team is always up for a challenge with the same fervour and intensity, whatsoever the event may be. Not only that, but the band is also expanding its reach to Bollywood through upcoming ventures.

Mayur Agarwal (Founder) humbly says, "We are grateful to see the love and appreciation from everyone. Credit goes to the band for their astonishing hard work. We look forward to entertaining you all."

