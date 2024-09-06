Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar Unveiled at the 3rd FEF Annual Gala

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 6: The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) and Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., the digital content arm of Dharma Productions, announced an exciting new alliance during the 3rd FEF Annual Gala on September 05. The conference, held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, was attended by prominent figures & FEF Stakeholders including, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ravi Jaipuria, Vinod Dugar, Manju Yagnik, Sonali Dugar and Apoorva Mehta.

The 3rd Annual Gala focused on the shared vision of FEF and Dharmatic Entertainment to merge fashion with creative storytelling, aiming to nurture innovation and create new opportunities for emerging fashion entrepreneurs. The alliance of FEF and Dharmatic is poised to explore what lies ahead in this exciting new chapter.

This collaboration comes shortly after the announcement that Karan Johar, Indian filmmaker, television personality, and the Founder and Managing Director of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., has individually joined FEF as an investor and promoter. Johar's involvement with FEF shows his commitment to transforming the fashion industry by addressing the challenges faced by professionals in the sector.

Karan Johar commented on the initiative, "Fashion is more than just a visual statement; it's a narrative that reflects our identity, heritage, and aspiration. At Dharmatic, our focus has always been on telling stories that resonate with people. This partnership with FEF is an interesting opportunity to bring fashion-driven narratives to life, combining our storytelling expertise with FEF's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent in the fashion industry. Having recently joined FEF as a promoter, I'm even more looking forward to the potential this collaboration holds."

Apoorva Mehta, CEO and Managing Director of Dharmatic Entertainment, noted, "The convergence of fashion and digital media is not just a trend but a transformative shift in how stories are told and experienced. At Dharmatic, we believe in the power of collaboration to break new ground, and this partnership with FEF exemplifies that spirit. By bringing together fashion's creativity, we aim to create immersive experiences that will engage audiences and elevate the profiles of emerging fashion talent."

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, reflecting on the cultural impact, added, "Fashion and entertainment are two of the most powerful ways to influence and inspire society. This collaboration is a step towards creating meaningful impact that not only entertains but also drives conversations around identity, creativity, and innovation. I believe in the power of collaboration to create a larger impact, and this initiative truly shows that."

Sharing his excitement and emphasising the business perspective, business magnate and Chairman of RJ Group, Ravi Jaipuria stated, "This partnership is a perfect blend of creativity and entrepreneurship. At FEF, our goal has always been to back ventures that have the potential to disrupt and redefine industries. Dharmatic's expertise in creative storytelling combined with FEF's focus on nurturing fashion entrepreneurs is a winning formula. This collaboration will help build sustainable business models that can adapt and flourish in the ever-evolving market."

Adding his views, Vagish Pathak, Chairman & Sanjay Nigam, Founder of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund said, "We are excited to join hands with Dharmatic Entertainment, a leader in creative storytelling. This partnership is in line with our mission to support and elevate the fashion industry by providing a platform for innovation and growth. With Karan Johar already onboard as an investor & promoter, this collaboration is a natural extension of our shared vision. By combining our strengths, we are poised to create a dynamic ecosystem that will enable fashion entrepreneurs to thrive, offering them the resources, mentorship, and exposure they need to succeed in this competitive landscape."

The night was a star-studded affair, attended by numerous personalities from the fashion, film, and business worlds, including ABC, XYZ, and others, making it a night of glamour and industry insights.

Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. has rapidly established itself as a powerhouse in creative content, recognized for its high-quality, engaging, and diverse offerings that appeal to a global audience. This collaboration with FEF marks the beginning of a new chapter where fashion meets creative media, creating a vibrant platform for fashion entrepreneurs to shine.

