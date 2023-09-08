Bollywood Actor Sharib Hashmi in Aneek Chaudhuri's upcoming Hindi film on AI

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], September 8: The shooting of the Hindi Film 'The Zebras' is all set to start soon. The movie revolves around the topic of Artificial Intelligence and its aftermath in the world of Fashion. The movie is a Hindi feature-length film that will be made under Aneek Chaudhuri’s direction. It will produced by Akhil Murali and Ashik Murali under Yulin Productions, Kerala. The film stars Bollywood actor Sharib Hashmi (The Family Man, Tarla, Filmistaan, Vikram Vedha), Bengali star Priyanka Sarkar and Usha Banerjee.

Aneek Chaudhuri, the film’s director is a filmmaker hailing from Bengal. He has been involved with films that were selected and screened at international film festivals of repute. Besides, the script of his recent film 'Jharokh' has been selected by the OSCARS for inclusion in its library.

Sharib Hashmi was last seen in Tarla (on Zee5), Afwaah (on Netflix), and Shiv Shastri Balboa. The director Aneek says, "It is a dream come true moment being able to direct such a good actor like Sharib. Sharib Bhai has been extremely supportive throughout the process and it is always a treat working with him. Really looking forward to it."

Priyanka Sarkar was last seen in Abar Bibaho Obhijaan and Manobjomin. On Priyanka, Aneek says, "She is one of those rare actors from Bengal (currently) who exhibits both, the eagerness to break down and a landscape of emotions. She always was my first choice for this kind of a role, where she is portraying a model's character."

Aneek has earlier worked with Usha. On their third film together, he adds, "She has been a good support; and the one I go up to for my films. Usha has always been subtle and this time, she has been involved with the film since we began this journey."

The director adds, "I am extremely thankful to Yulin Productions and Akhil-Ashik for coming forward in this endeavour; besides, I am grateful to Praveen Menon ji (eminent production controller from Kerala) who had introduced me to them. The producers are extremely supportive and are involved in the creative process right from the beginning."

Yulin Productions was last involved with the production of the Malayalam film 'Digital Village'. The Zebras is their foray into Bollywood films. The project is scheduled to go on floors soon.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor