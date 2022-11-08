Bollywood Actress Vaani Kapoor appointed Brand Ambassador for Lotus Makeup, High Voltage Digital Campaign roles out!

India's premium vegan makeup brand, Lotus Make-Up has appointed Bollywood Actress Vaani Kapoor as the Brand Ambassador for its range of skin-friendly natural makeup products.

As the face of the brand, Vaani Kapoor will appear in a high-voltage multimedia campaign spanning Digital, OTT platforms, OOH, Social media, and at multiplexes PAN India. During her two-year association with the brand, Vaani will endorse the Lotus Makeup Pro edit and Eco stay range of high-performance daily usable vegan make-up that is easy on the skin, non-toxic, paraben-free, and cruelty-free

The key communication of the campaign is #MyMakeupMyWay in which the brand film talks about breaking stereotypes on how makeup can be carried guilt-free throughout the day. In the film, Vaani is seen using Lotus Makeup products at a get-together during the day, on a road trip, and an evening party.

The stunning actress who readily connects with millennials and GenZ resonates with today's modern consumers, who are charmed by her beauty, flawless complexion and personality. Lotus Makeup plans to leverage her extraordinary popularity, to reach out to aspirational consumers PAN India.

Commenting on the association, Nitin Passi, Chairman and Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says "We are delighted to have Vaani Kapoor endorse the Lotus makeup brand since she resonates with our brand's commitment towards clean & non-toxic beauty. We launched Lotus Makeup in 2011 and were the first Indian vegan makeup brand to hit the market. Today's discerning consumers are eco-conscious and are on the lookout for makeup products that provide safety, efficacy and ethical practices. The high-performance product offerings from Lotus makeup tick all the boxes and appeal to a wide spectrum of consumers who wish to use only natural products for their makeup regime.

Bollywood Actress Vaani Kapoor elaborates, 'I am happy to be associated with Lotus Makeup, a makeup brand that is focused on ethical and sustainable beauty. I love their products as they are vegan and cruelty free and also free of parabens and other toxic ingredients. Their product range takes care of all my makeup needs and works beautifully for all occasions.'

As the new face for Lotus Makeup, the gorgeous Vaani Kapoor will appear in a high-voltage campaign spanning leading OTT platforms, digital, in-store, POP and Out-of-home. With an extensive media plan, the brand will run a digital video campaign which will play out on the brand's social media platform such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. In addition, Lotus Makeup will run the brand film at leading multiplexes across the country, to grab eyeballs for maximum visibility.

Lotus Make-up offers a range of 100 per cent vegetarian beauty products for contemporary women.

From Flawless coverage to looking subtle or bold, Lotus Makeup covers you naturally. The makeup products are curated by trendsetting makeup artists that ensure a chic and glamorous look.

With a promise of high performance, Lotus Make-up offers an array of Foundations, Strobe Creme, Blush, Highlighters, Eyeliners, Eye-Definers, Lip Colors, Nail Enamels and lots more. Lotus Makeup firmly believes in being at one with nature and this philosophy is reflected in all their products that are as eco-friendly as possible.

The brand uses natural ingredients and also does not apply any crude animal testing. Now here is a vegan make-up brand that is spreading beauty in an eco-conscious way!

