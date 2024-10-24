Bollywood and TV Icons Go Electric with BGauss - Paving the Way for Green Mobility

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24: The BGauss RUV350 and C12i are electrifying Bollywood, National TV and OTT in India, with a host of stars featuring on these platforms embracing the green mobility revolution by adding these stylish electric scooters to their vehicle line-up.

Celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Tanuj Virwani, and television icons Gauri Pradhan and Hitten Tejwani have made the BGauss their go-to for eco-friendly, chic brand for commuting.

This surge of celebrities choosing the RUV350 and the C12i is a testament to the growing movement towards sustainability in India and both electric scooters' capability to serve as their gateway to green mobility.

Whether it is weaving through busy streets of Mumbai or heading to a film set, these stars are now opting for an environmentally conscious mode of transport without compromising on performance or style.

Hemant Kabra, Founder and Managing Director of BGauss, shared his enthusiasm said, "We are thrilled to see such an impressive roster of Bollywood celebrities becoming a part of the BGauss family. Their choice of the RUV350 underscores their commitment to a greener lifestyle, while also appreciating innovation, design, and superior technology. The RUV350 is crafted for those who want convenience, style, and a reduced carbon footprint."

Bollywood Star Arjun Kapoor said, "Sustainability is the need of the hour and the ecofriendly BGauss RUV350 delivers that with style. Whether it's zipping through the streets to meet a friend nearby or to get to a shoot quickly this scooter provides a practical solution"

Actor, Sunny Singh said, "Super excited to share my latest addition: the BG RUV 350! For me, it's all about buying unique, smart and damdaar things."

Actor and model, Varun Sood said, "Just brought home a RUV as adventurous and strong as I am! The RUV 350, the only electric two-wheeler to reach Umling La, the world's highest motorable road-a national record-is now mine!

Actor, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada said, "And here's a decision I made towards sustainability. Just took delivery of my new BG RUV 350 electric two-wheeler! Excited to head on the roads with this beauty 16 inch tall alloy wheels, a metal body as strong as me, and all the style."

Actor, Tanuj Virwani said, "It's an industry leader, and a couple of my friends have already bought this electric scooter. They keep saying, 'If you're getting an electric scooter, this is the one to choose!' That definitely got me excited, so I'm all in-let's do it!"

Actor, Hitten Tejwani said, "It's made in India, and I want to contribute towards a safer environment, and this is the beginning! Plus, it looks great and is super comfy. So why not choose BGauss?"

The BGauss RUV350 boasts a range of up to 145 kilometers per charge, a top speed of 75 km/h, and advanced features such as Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, and hill-hold assist. It's a robust, eco-friendly solution for the modern commuter, with a strong network of over 120 dealerships across India.

With its powerful In-wheel hyper drive electric motor, sleek design, and eco-conscious features, the RUV350 is leading the electric scooter market, making it a popular choice for those who value both performance and sustainability. Priced at Rs. 1,09,999/- (ex-showroom), the RUV350 offers accessible financing options, ensuring it's within reach for all consumers who are ready to embrace the future of mobility.

The BGauss RUV 350 has also set a new national record by becoming the first electric two-wheeler to reach Umling La, the world's highest motorable road. This remarkable feat was accomplished during a challenging journey that began in Leh and culminated at the summit, showcasing the RUV 350's resilience and advanced engineering. Despite the harsh conditions, including near-freezing temperatures, the RUV 350 performed flawlessly, demonstrating its capability and reliability.

The BGauss C12i features USB charging port, lockable underfoot storage, CBS braking system, battery saver mode, a side stand sensor and safety start switch. At the same time, this electric scooter has CAN-enabled technology, which provides connected and controlled control to the customers.

BGauss, a brand by RR Global, is pioneering a revolution in electric mobility in India. We are committed to reducing emissions and creating a cleaner future with zero-emission electric vehicles. Our products integrate cutting-edge technology for a safe, connected, and convenient riding experience. BGauss offers a hassle-free ownership experience with a wide dealership network and a focus on customer satisfaction.

