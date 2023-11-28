Bollywood Glamour Meets Artistic Excellence: Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh Attend Nancy Singh's Showcase

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 28: Nancy Singh's visionary odyssey of art and identity recently unfolded in the vibrant metropolis of Mumbai at the renowned Jehangir Art Gallery. From November 15th to November 21st, the gallery became a canvas for Nancy's evocative artistry, seamlessly blending the cosmopolitan dynamism of London with the cultural tapestry of Lucknow.

A luminary in her own right, Nancy's work transcends the visual to become a poignant exploration of feminism and the intricate layers of gender subjectivity. A graduate with honours in Fashion Communication from Middlesex University, London, and a deep dive into media studies at Goldsmiths, University of London, Nancy's academic foundation acts as the scaffolding for her artistic vision. However, it is the tapestry of her personal experiences that renders her work visually striking and perpetually evolving.

Nancy's artistic exploration into surrealism and absurdity is more than a stylistic choice; it's a pointed critique challenging entrenched perceptions and unfurling the intricate layers of the human unconscious. Her oeuvre effortlessly traverses the tactile grains of analogue to the boundless possibilities of the digital realm, creating a harmonious dance between tradition and innovation.

Accolades adorn Nancy Singh's artistic journey, testifying to her brilliance. Represented by the esteemed Monat Gallery in Madrid since August 2023, she has not only clinched the prestigious Gold Award in 2023 but also secured a coveted spot on the shortlist for the Women in Art Prize. Her work has graced esteemed exhibitions worldwide, including the Glasgow Gallery of Photography, the Holy Art Fair in London, and the Cultural Centre of Ireland in Paris.

Nancy's film, 'Galactic Icons,' showcased at the Electronic Sheep Tapestry Exhibition in Paris, and her exhibition 'Home Discomforts' at Seager Studio in Deptford for Brockley Open Studio in London showcase a versatility that sets her apart. Collaborations with luminaries like Babbu the Painter and Quince Zine underscore her commitment to fostering interdisciplinary dialogue within the artistic community.

The recently concluded exhibition at Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery was a masterclass in storytelling. Nancy's photographic series, framed from the perspective of women at home, unravelled the impact of forced separations, laying bare the psychic ruptures left in their wake. Each image was a visceral portrayal of the agony endured by women in the disarray of ongoing wars, extending an invitation to viewers to engage in a discourse on displacement and resilience.

As we reflect on the exhibition that spanned from November 15th to November 21st, Nancy Singh's artwork in the hallowed halls of Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery was more than a display; it was a symphony of emotion, a testament to the power of art to transcend borders and spark profound conversations about the human experience. Even though the physical exhibition has ended, Nancy's impact and narratives continue to resonate across continents and cultures, inviting viewers into a world less travelled and narratives waiting to be unravelled.

During the captivating showcase of Nancy Singh's artistry at Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery, the exhibition drew the attention and admiration of several notable figures. Among the distinguished visitors were popular Bollywood actors Jacky Shroff, Niel Nitin Mukesh, and British-Indian singer and actress Salma Agha, adding a touch of glamour to the art scene. Additionally, India's eminent IT stalwart, Harish Mehta, Founder of NASSCOM and Chairman of Onward Technologies Limited, and Alok Ranjan Tiwari, MD & CEO of Eternal Corporate Media Private Limited graced Nancy's art exhibition with his presence, underscoring the cross-industry appeal of Nancy's work.

The esteemed gathering also included IAS Nidhi Choudhary, Joint Commissioner - GST, Government of Maharashtra, further emphasizing the diverse and influential audience drawn to Nancy's artistic prowess. These luminaries, each in their respective fields, took the time to explore the evocative narratives woven by Nancy's lens and expressed their appreciation for her exceptional artistic skills, contributing to the overall acclaim and success of the exhibition.

