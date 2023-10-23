Bollywood Icon Amitabh Bachchan Joins Forces with APL APOLLO PIPES as Brand Ambassador

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 23: In a momentous stride, APL APOLLO PIPES, India's foremost structural pipes enterprise, introduces the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, fondly known as "Big B," as their illustrious brand ambassador. Leveraging their remarkable 35-year heritage and embracing the "Make in India" ethos, APL APOLLO PIPES embarks on an ambitious journey to amplify its brand influence nationwide through this pivotal collaboration. The company's mission is to provide top-tier, cost-effective solutions to consumers, extending to a diverse array of products, including pipes, fittings, bathroom fixtures, and water storage solutions. APL APOLLO PIPES steadfastly upholds its commitment to quality and affordability.

Amitabh Bachchan's iconic career and numerous accolades, embodying longevity and trustworthiness, render this collaboration impeccable. Harnessing the immense fan following and global allure of this cinematic legend, APL APOLLO PIPES intends to augment its existing market supremacy while broadening its nationwide brand visibility. This two-year alliance will witness the esteemed Bollywood veteran as the face of the brand across diverse media platforms, encompassing print, electronic media, outdoor, and in-store promotional materials.

Reflecting on the announcement, Sameer Gupta, Managing Director at APL APOLLO PIPES said, "The illustrious persona of Amitabh Bachchan aligns perfectly with APL Apollo's commitment towards reinforcing our nation's infrastructure backbone with the Make in India initiative. This dynamic partnership will focus on amplifying our market penetration, further reinforcing our strong local presence and contributing towards the growth of our nation's infrastructure."

APL APOLLO has created a name for itself in the last 35 years as a dynamic quality-driven company with a firm eye to the future. It is the vision of the company to provide premium quality products to its consumers at affordable prices, be its pipes & fittings, or bathroom fittings or water storage solutions; APL APOLLO has consistently delivered on that promise.

With Six manufacturing plants at Dadri and Sikandrabad (UP), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Tumkur (Karnataka) & Raipur (Chhattisgarh) in which we have production capacity of *1,30,000 MTPA, APL APOLLO has created a Pan-India presence with over 1000+ channel partners and over 10,000+ customer touch points. At present, with 2500+ SKUs in its portfolio, APL APOLLO has the widest range of products available in the Indian market.

As the leading PVC pipe manufacturer in India, APL APOLLO has an impressive list of happy and satisfied clients, both in the private and public sector, who appreciate the company's commitment to quality and its efficient distribution and supply networks. In its client portfolio, APL APOLLO has several top industry leaders including public and private real estate developers, water supply and sewerage boards, construction companies, electricity generating plants, etc.

APL APOLLO has gone from strength to strength in terms of its production capacity and has achieved an impressive growth rate. Currently, the company has a production capacity of *1,30,000 MTPA and it has shown a 29 per cent 5-year revenue CAGR. Despite such accelerated growth, the company is not one to rest on its laurels and continually aims to become better by introducing the best manufacturing and business practices. APL APOLLO is an ISO certified company and hopes to achieve and maintain the highest level of customer satisfaction.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor