Bollywood Royalty Bhagyashree Graces Forever Star India Awards 2024, Joins Forces with Army Officers to Honor Awardees!

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 15: The Forever Star India Awards, in collaboration with Intralife Pharma, Satya Furniture, and Forever Leaves, hosted the “Super Woman and Super Hero Awards 2024 Season 5” on Sunday in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event was held at the Entertainment Paradise on B2 Bypass and celebrated Women’s Day.

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree was the celebrity guest of honor. She was joined by army officers, city leaders, and other dignitaries. They presented trophies, mementos, and certificates to 130 achievers from across India.

The show’s organizers, Rajesh Aggarwal, Director Jaya Chauhan, and Show Director Deepti Chaudhary, said that the theme of this season was Women’s Day, to empower women. The show aims to provide a global platform for achievers.

The 130 awardees were recognized in over 70 categories, including business, fashion, education, astrology, doctors, sports, medical, lifestyle, science, nature, art and culture, literature, and social work. Participants came from Jaipur, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Itanagar, and Hyderabad.

The show also featured violin playing and a calendar launch. Bhagyashree motivated the awardees with a speech and wished them well for their future. Colonel Pratap Singh Rathore and Major Viji were the special guests. The event was hosted by anchor Ajit.

This is the first award ceremony in India that provides awardees with Google and YouTube rankings, keeping their profiles at the top. A video clip of the awardee receiving the award will be uploaded to YouTube and OTT, where it will remain for a lifetime and their profile will be ranked top on Google.

List of Awardees:

1. Savita Chauhan, Best Entrepreneur, Delhi, New Delhi

2. Dr. Madhavi Ane, Best Social Activist, Hyderabad, Telangana

3. Dr Lopamudra Sahu, Best Doctor Rourkela, Odisha

4. Neelam Mohan Limaye, Best Tarot Card Reader, Mumbai, Maharashtra

5. T Janet Shushunova, Best Nurse, Hyderabad, Telangana

6. Karuna Chandrashekhar Pimpale, Best Makeup Artist, Jalgaon, Maharashtra

7. Meera Kumar, Multi Talent, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

8. Maya P Kumar, Best Hair Stylist, Hyderabad City, Telangana

9. Sundeep Kaur, Best Businesswoman, Mohali, Punjab

10. Moumita Pal, Best Entrepreneur, Kolkata, West Bengal

11. Bhawna Sharma, Best Singer, Jaipur, Rajasthan

12. Dr Rupali Sehdev, Celebrity Cosmetologist and Trichologist, Bengaluru East, Karnataka

13. Monika Bhardwaj, Best Astrologer, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

14. Senia Tarh Mangam, Best Model, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

15. Bhavna Nilesh Madlani, Best Businesswoman, Jamnagar, Gujarat

16. Laxmi Chauhan, Best Fashion Designer, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

17. Monisha A, Multi Talent, Mysore, Karnataka

18. Dr. Zareena Jasmine, Humanitarian Alternative Practitioner, Ernakulam, Kerala

19. Karuna Mishra, Best Social Worker, New Delhi, Delhi

20. Priya Singh, Best Pharma R&D Researcher, Mumbai, Maharashtra

21. Sabahath Hafeez, Best Life Coach, Bengaluru North, Karnataka

22. Sofiya James, Multi Talent, Idukki, Kerala

23. Nirmala Barman Hojai, Multi Talent, Cachar, Assam

24. Savita Verma, Best Social Worker, Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh

25. Anishika Singh, Best Fitness Coach, Vadodara East, Gujarat

26. Rachana Awasthi, Best Astrologer, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

27. Shruti Jadeja, Best Sword Dancer, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

28. Hema Vijaykumar Thakur, Best Artist, Nashik, Maharashtra

29. Saloni Sargara, Best Makeup Artist, Ajmer, Rajasthan

30. Virti Somani, Best Business Woman, Surat, Gujarat

31. Rashmi Mavinkurve, Community Awareness & Education, Bengaluru South, Karnataka

32. Ishika Violinist, Best Violinist, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

33. Dr. S. Akhila, Best Professor, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

34. Ruchika Deegwal, Best Fitness Coach, New Delhi, Delhi

35. Nishanthi Uma, The Best Esthetician, Chennai City South, Tamil Nadu

36. Dr. Richa Pathak, Best Gynecologist Doctor, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

37. Heena Arun Trivedi, Best Makeup Artist, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

38. Nagashree Praveen, Best Entrepreneur, Hassan, Karnataka

39. Kali Collections, Best Bridal Collections, Kanpur Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

40. Astro Pooja Sharma, Best Astrologer, Jodhpur, Rajasthan

41. Kalpana Rawat, Best Education Director, Jaipur, Rajasthan

42. Dr Nagajyothi Koripella, Best Education Leader, Hyderabad City, Telangana

43. Mrs Rosey Dominic, Best Primary Teacher, Gurugram, Haryana

44. Prianca Patil, Best Astrologer, Mumbai, Maharashtra

45. Manjuu Mehta, Best Astro Numerologist, Haridwar, Uttarakhand

46. Advocate Neetu Singh, Best Advocate, New Delhi, Delhi

47. Alekhya Reddy, Best Fertility Specialist, Hyderabad City, Telangana

48. Zara Khan, Best Actress Performer, Mumbai, Maharashtra

49. Nilofar, Best Bakery Chef, Kota, Rajasthan

50. Dr. Alka Bhargava, Best Spiritual Healing, Jaipur, Rajasthan

51. Dr. Divya Rathod, Multi Talent, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

52. Namrata Singh, Best Model & Diet Counsellor, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

53. Dipenti Merchant, Best Vastu Consultant, Mumbai, Maharashtra

54. Sujata Gupta, Best Dietitian, Delhi, Delhi

55. Beena Rohit Shah, Best Female Entrepreneur, Mumbai, Maharashtra

56. CA. Manisha Garg, Chartered Accountant, Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh

57. Maj Nasreen Fatima Sqn Ldr (Retd), Best Tarot Card Reader & Life Coach, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

58. Neha, Best Makeup Artist & Stylist, Delhi, Delhi

59. Reshma Jain, Best Vastu Expert & Relationship Healer, Mumbai, Maharashtra

60. Acharya Prerna A Jain, Best Astrologer, Jaipur, Rajasthan

61. Avisha Namdeo, Best Digital Marketing Agency, Raipur, Chattisgarh

62. Reena Singh, Best Model, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

63. Dr. Sapna P. Thakkar, Best Youngest MD in Healthcare, Vadodara East, Gujarat

64. Nikhaar Boutique, Best Traditional Fashion Designer, Rajkot, Gujarat

65. Roshani Dubey, Best Makeup Artist, Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli

66. Pooja Sharma, Best Entrepreneur, Jaipur, Rajasthan

67. Tanvi Abbasi, Best Bridal Mehandi Artist, Udaipur, Rajasthan

68. Rupal Jain, Corporate Leader & Women of Inspiration, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

69. Twinkle Kalia, India’s 1st Women Ambulance Driver, Delhi, Delhi

70. Meenakshi Kapoor, Best Business Woman, New Delhi, Delhi

71. Nikita C Muni, Best Business Woman, Mumbai, Maharashtra

72. Samina Khan, Best Entrepreneur, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

73. Roshni Jeetendar Rajput, Best Cosmetologists Trichologist Skin Hair Expert, Mumbai, Maharashtra

74. Vijay Laxmi, Best Makeup Artist, Bikaner, Rajasthan

75. Saumya Sahu, Best Fashion Designer, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

76. Dr Archana Purohit, Best Dental Surgeon, Jaipur, Rajasthan

77. Sharda Jewellers, Best Real Jewellery Manufacturer, Bikaner, Rajasthan

78. Shubha & Siddhi Gupta, Best Fashion Designers, Jaipur, Rajasthan

79. Mrs. Mamta Sharma, Best Social Activist, Jaipur, Rajasthan

80. Zivia, Best IVF Centre, Jaipur, Rajasthan

81. Heena Vyas, Best Social Activist, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

82. Sonal Patel, Best Yoga Trainer & Wellness Coach, Chicago, USA

83. Actor Debasis Senapaty, Best Multi Talent Artist, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

84. Dr. Abhishek Sharma, Best Dentist Doctor, Fatehpur Shekhawati, Rajasthan

85. Astro Prabhakar Pandey, Best Astrologer, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

86. Dr. Bk Thirupathi Raja, Best Astrologer, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

87. Acure Pharma, Best Iron Supplement, Gujarat

88. Kunal Runwal, Best Pharma Company, Nashik, Maharashtra

89. Dr. Tej Parkash, Best Homeopathy Doctor, Mohali, Punjab

90. S.K. Agency (Kishore), Best Pharma Distributor, Nashik, Maharashtra

91. Dr. Nailesh Kumar Kapadia, Best Astrologer, Mahesana, Gujarat

92. Prabhat Desai, Best Astrologer, Sangli, Maharashtra

93. Mohd Haroon Rayeen, Best Social Worker, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh

94. R G Srinivasan, Best Internal Auditor, Madurai, Tamil Nadu

95. Dr. Badri Narayan Adhikary, Most Dynamic Lawyer, Kolkata, West Bengal

96. Dr Kunwar Harshit Rajveer, Best Astro Coach, Haridwar, Uttarakhand

97. Uttam Bhansali, Best Film Producer, Mumbai, Maharashtra

98. Sanjay Ratudiya, Best Social Worker, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan

99. Mak The Hair Designer, Best Hair Designer, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

100. Moizz Merchant, Best Vedic Astrologer, Mumbai, Maharashtra

101. Siraj Ahmed Jafferi, Youngest Impactful Visionary For Social Change, Raichur, Karnataka

102. Kramik Yadav, Youth Icon Of The Year 2024

103. Shubham Goyal, Best Caterers Goyal Caterers, Jaipur, Rajasthan

104. Anant Jain, Best Event Planner Kesera Events, Jaipur, Rajasthan

105. Rajesh Kumar Mittal, Best Home Furniture Manufacturer, Jaipur, Rajasthan

106. Kalpen Patel & Ketan Bhavsar, Best Supplement Manufacturer, Gujarat

107. Puneet Dua, Best Architecture, Jaipur, Rajasthan

108. Devesh Ahuja, Best Fashion Creative Director, Jaipur, Rajasthan

109. Gaurav Gupta, Best Unisex Clothing Designer, Jaipur, Rajasthan

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor