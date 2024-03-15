Bollywood Royalty Bhagyashree Graces Forever Star India Awards 2024, Joins Forces with Army Officers to Honor Awardees!
By PNN | Published: March 15, 2024 06:39 PM2024-03-15T18:39:47+5:302024-03-15T18:40:03+5:30
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 15: The Forever Star India Awards, in collaboration with Intralife Pharma, Satya Furniture, and Forever Leaves, hosted the “Super Woman and Super Hero Awards 2024 Season 5” on Sunday in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event was held at the Entertainment Paradise on B2 Bypass and celebrated Women’s Day.
Bollywood actress Bhagyashree was the celebrity guest of honor. She was joined by army officers, city leaders, and other dignitaries. They presented trophies, mementos, and certificates to 130 achievers from across India.
The show’s organizers, Rajesh Aggarwal, Director Jaya Chauhan, and Show Director Deepti Chaudhary, said that the theme of this season was Women’s Day, to empower women. The show aims to provide a global platform for achievers.
The 130 awardees were recognized in over 70 categories, including business, fashion, education, astrology, doctors, sports, medical, lifestyle, science, nature, art and culture, literature, and social work. Participants came from Jaipur, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Itanagar, and Hyderabad.
The show also featured violin playing and a calendar launch. Bhagyashree motivated the awardees with a speech and wished them well for their future. Colonel Pratap Singh Rathore and Major Viji were the special guests. The event was hosted by anchor Ajit.
This is the first award ceremony in India that provides awardees with Google and YouTube rankings, keeping their profiles at the top. A video clip of the awardee receiving the award will be uploaded to YouTube and OTT, where it will remain for a lifetime and their profile will be ranked top on Google.
List of Awardees:
1. Savita Chauhan, Best Entrepreneur, Delhi, New Delhi
2. Dr. Madhavi Ane, Best Social Activist, Hyderabad, Telangana
3. Dr Lopamudra Sahu, Best Doctor Rourkela, Odisha
4. Neelam Mohan Limaye, Best Tarot Card Reader, Mumbai, Maharashtra
5. T Janet Shushunova, Best Nurse, Hyderabad, Telangana
6. Karuna Chandrashekhar Pimpale, Best Makeup Artist, Jalgaon, Maharashtra
7. Meera Kumar, Multi Talent, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
8. Maya P Kumar, Best Hair Stylist, Hyderabad City, Telangana
9. Sundeep Kaur, Best Businesswoman, Mohali, Punjab
10. Moumita Pal, Best Entrepreneur, Kolkata, West Bengal
11. Bhawna Sharma, Best Singer, Jaipur, Rajasthan
12. Dr Rupali Sehdev, Celebrity Cosmetologist and Trichologist, Bengaluru East, Karnataka
13. Monika Bhardwaj, Best Astrologer, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
14. Senia Tarh Mangam, Best Model, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
15. Bhavna Nilesh Madlani, Best Businesswoman, Jamnagar, Gujarat
16. Laxmi Chauhan, Best Fashion Designer, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
17. Monisha A, Multi Talent, Mysore, Karnataka
18. Dr. Zareena Jasmine, Humanitarian Alternative Practitioner, Ernakulam, Kerala
19. Karuna Mishra, Best Social Worker, New Delhi, Delhi
20. Priya Singh, Best Pharma R&D Researcher, Mumbai, Maharashtra
21. Sabahath Hafeez, Best Life Coach, Bengaluru North, Karnataka
22. Sofiya James, Multi Talent, Idukki, Kerala
23. Nirmala Barman Hojai, Multi Talent, Cachar, Assam
24. Savita Verma, Best Social Worker, Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh
25. Anishika Singh, Best Fitness Coach, Vadodara East, Gujarat
26. Rachana Awasthi, Best Astrologer, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
27. Shruti Jadeja, Best Sword Dancer, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
28. Hema Vijaykumar Thakur, Best Artist, Nashik, Maharashtra
29. Saloni Sargara, Best Makeup Artist, Ajmer, Rajasthan
30. Virti Somani, Best Business Woman, Surat, Gujarat
31. Rashmi Mavinkurve, Community Awareness & Education, Bengaluru South, Karnataka
32. Ishika Violinist, Best Violinist, Agra, Uttar Pradesh
33. Dr. S. Akhila, Best Professor, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
34. Ruchika Deegwal, Best Fitness Coach, New Delhi, Delhi
35. Nishanthi Uma, The Best Esthetician, Chennai City South, Tamil Nadu
36. Dr. Richa Pathak, Best Gynecologist Doctor, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
37. Heena Arun Trivedi, Best Makeup Artist, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
38. Nagashree Praveen, Best Entrepreneur, Hassan, Karnataka
39. Kali Collections, Best Bridal Collections, Kanpur Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
40. Astro Pooja Sharma, Best Astrologer, Jodhpur, Rajasthan
41. Kalpana Rawat, Best Education Director, Jaipur, Rajasthan
42. Dr Nagajyothi Koripella, Best Education Leader, Hyderabad City, Telangana
43. Mrs Rosey Dominic, Best Primary Teacher, Gurugram, Haryana
44. Prianca Patil, Best Astrologer, Mumbai, Maharashtra
45. Manjuu Mehta, Best Astro Numerologist, Haridwar, Uttarakhand
46. Advocate Neetu Singh, Best Advocate, New Delhi, Delhi
47. Alekhya Reddy, Best Fertility Specialist, Hyderabad City, Telangana
48. Zara Khan, Best Actress Performer, Mumbai, Maharashtra
49. Nilofar, Best Bakery Chef, Kota, Rajasthan
50. Dr. Alka Bhargava, Best Spiritual Healing, Jaipur, Rajasthan
51. Dr. Divya Rathod, Multi Talent, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
52. Namrata Singh, Best Model & Diet Counsellor, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
53. Dipenti Merchant, Best Vastu Consultant, Mumbai, Maharashtra
54. Sujata Gupta, Best Dietitian, Delhi, Delhi
55. Beena Rohit Shah, Best Female Entrepreneur, Mumbai, Maharashtra
56. CA. Manisha Garg, Chartered Accountant, Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh
57. Maj Nasreen Fatima Sqn Ldr (Retd), Best Tarot Card Reader & Life Coach, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
58. Neha, Best Makeup Artist & Stylist, Delhi, Delhi
59. Reshma Jain, Best Vastu Expert & Relationship Healer, Mumbai, Maharashtra
60. Acharya Prerna A Jain, Best Astrologer, Jaipur, Rajasthan
61. Avisha Namdeo, Best Digital Marketing Agency, Raipur, Chattisgarh
62. Reena Singh, Best Model, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
63. Dr. Sapna P. Thakkar, Best Youngest MD in Healthcare, Vadodara East, Gujarat
64. Nikhaar Boutique, Best Traditional Fashion Designer, Rajkot, Gujarat
65. Roshani Dubey, Best Makeup Artist, Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli
66. Pooja Sharma, Best Entrepreneur, Jaipur, Rajasthan
67. Tanvi Abbasi, Best Bridal Mehandi Artist, Udaipur, Rajasthan
68. Rupal Jain, Corporate Leader & Women of Inspiration, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
69. Twinkle Kalia, India’s 1st Women Ambulance Driver, Delhi, Delhi
70. Meenakshi Kapoor, Best Business Woman, New Delhi, Delhi
71. Nikita C Muni, Best Business Woman, Mumbai, Maharashtra
72. Samina Khan, Best Entrepreneur, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
73. Roshni Jeetendar Rajput, Best Cosmetologists Trichologist Skin Hair Expert, Mumbai, Maharashtra
74. Vijay Laxmi, Best Makeup Artist, Bikaner, Rajasthan
75. Saumya Sahu, Best Fashion Designer, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
76. Dr Archana Purohit, Best Dental Surgeon, Jaipur, Rajasthan
77. Sharda Jewellers, Best Real Jewellery Manufacturer, Bikaner, Rajasthan
78. Shubha & Siddhi Gupta, Best Fashion Designers, Jaipur, Rajasthan
79. Mrs. Mamta Sharma, Best Social Activist, Jaipur, Rajasthan
80. Zivia, Best IVF Centre, Jaipur, Rajasthan
81. Heena Vyas, Best Social Activist, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
82. Sonal Patel, Best Yoga Trainer & Wellness Coach, Chicago, USA
83. Actor Debasis Senapaty, Best Multi Talent Artist, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
84. Dr. Abhishek Sharma, Best Dentist Doctor, Fatehpur Shekhawati, Rajasthan
85. Astro Prabhakar Pandey, Best Astrologer, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh
86. Dr. Bk Thirupathi Raja, Best Astrologer, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
87. Acure Pharma, Best Iron Supplement, Gujarat
88. Kunal Runwal, Best Pharma Company, Nashik, Maharashtra
89. Dr. Tej Parkash, Best Homeopathy Doctor, Mohali, Punjab
90. S.K. Agency (Kishore), Best Pharma Distributor, Nashik, Maharashtra
91. Dr. Nailesh Kumar Kapadia, Best Astrologer, Mahesana, Gujarat
92. Prabhat Desai, Best Astrologer, Sangli, Maharashtra
93. Mohd Haroon Rayeen, Best Social Worker, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh
94. R G Srinivasan, Best Internal Auditor, Madurai, Tamil Nadu
95. Dr. Badri Narayan Adhikary, Most Dynamic Lawyer, Kolkata, West Bengal
96. Dr Kunwar Harshit Rajveer, Best Astro Coach, Haridwar, Uttarakhand
97. Uttam Bhansali, Best Film Producer, Mumbai, Maharashtra
98. Sanjay Ratudiya, Best Social Worker, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan
99. Mak The Hair Designer, Best Hair Designer, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
100. Moizz Merchant, Best Vedic Astrologer, Mumbai, Maharashtra
101. Siraj Ahmed Jafferi, Youngest Impactful Visionary For Social Change, Raichur, Karnataka
102. Kramik Yadav, Youth Icon Of The Year 2024
103. Shubham Goyal, Best Caterers Goyal Caterers, Jaipur, Rajasthan
104. Anant Jain, Best Event Planner Kesera Events, Jaipur, Rajasthan
105. Rajesh Kumar Mittal, Best Home Furniture Manufacturer, Jaipur, Rajasthan
106. Kalpen Patel & Ketan Bhavsar, Best Supplement Manufacturer, Gujarat
107. Puneet Dua, Best Architecture, Jaipur, Rajasthan
108. Devesh Ahuja, Best Fashion Creative Director, Jaipur, Rajasthan
109. Gaurav Gupta, Best Unisex Clothing Designer, Jaipur, Rajasthan
