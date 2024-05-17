Bollywood Sensation Kartik Aaryan, Appears in a New Out-of-This-World Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Campaign Film

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17: 30 days ahead of UEFA EURO 2024, the biggest football festival of the year, Sony Sports Network has launched its blockbuster campaign "Universe Ka Sabse Bada Football Festival of 2024" featuring their brand ambassador for football, Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan. The champion can be seen assuming a dual role in the enthralling campaign film which raises the bar of anticipation for the quadrennial tournament.

The campaign film which is high on visual effects encapsulates the level of enthusiasm of fans for UEFA EURO 2024 and provides a glimpse of what 'the biggest footballing event of the universe' will bring to the table. The film is a visual delight on Indian television and features Kartik Aaryan, who for the first time dons the avatar of an alien from the outer space, intrigued by the celebrations on Earth and decides to join the festival of football. The alien finds his identical self in a human form. The duo then joins hands along with thousands of other fans to celebrate their favourite European teams and players participating in the tournament.

Link to view the UEFA EURO 2024 campaign film featuring Bollywood Sensation Kartik Aaryan - https://youtu.be/QEHhxGryljk

A continental spectacle, UEFA EURO 2024 is one of the most eagerly-awaited sporting events of the year. The competition will feature 8 out of the top 10 FIFA-ranked countries including reigning champions Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, England, Netherlands and Croatia vying for the coveted title. Undoubtedly, the best players and coaches, not just in Europe but across the world will be seen in action as international football takes over the mantle from club football for a month. Fan favourites Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Thomas Mueller, Virgil van Dijk, Luka Modric and others will don their national colours, showcase their magic on the pitch and aim for the ultimate prize.

The campaign by Sony Sports Network paves way for an exciting month for football fans as the countdown begins for UEFA EURO 2024. Stay tuned for more on the "Universe Ka Sabse Bada Football Festival of 2024" campaign on Sony Sports Network.

Link to view campaign film featuring Bollywood Sensation Kartik Aaryan: What makes Euro 2024 the Biggest festival link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTml9Plh8Xg

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India:

"UEFA EURO is widely celebrated as one of the biggest football tournaments in the world and we are thrilled to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan, our Brand Ambassador for Football on Sony Sports Network, on this extraordinary campaign for this tournament. This kind of a film with a high end scale and special effects for a football tournament has never been seen by Indian audiences with Kartik Aaryan at the helm of it. The film resonates the excitement for the continental spectacle and captures the emotions of the football fans further reaffirming Sony Sports Network's commitment to bringing the best experience to our viewers."

Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood Superstar & Brand Ambassador for Football on Sony Sports Network:

"It's a pleasure to be associated with Sony Sports Network for this amazing campaign for the UEFA EURO which is the biggest footballing event of 2024. Being a football fan, this campaign is particularly close to my heart. I really enjoyed playing an alien for the first time in my life and for this spectacular campaign. The countdown begins for UEFA EURO 2024 which is going to be a fantastic experience for all audiences in India."

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA EURO 2024 in India. Watch the drama unfold from 15th June, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD, Sony Ten 5 SD & HD.

To View the Video, Click on the Link Below:

UEFA EURO 2024 campaign film featuring Bollywood Sensation Kartik Aaryan

