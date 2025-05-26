Bollywood singer Sumeet Tappoo awarded Fiji's highest civilian honour for humanitarian work

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Mumbai-based, Fiji-born singer and humanitarian Sumeet Tappoo has been conferred with the nation's highest civilian honour the Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his outstanding service to his nation through his humanitarian work and his music.

The honour, equivalent to India's Bharat Ratna, is the highest recognition conferred by the President of Fiji and stands as a testament to Sumeet's lifelong commitment to serving the nation he proudly represents across the world.

At a grand investiture ceremony held at the State House in Suva, the President of Fiji, His Excellency Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, presented this prestigious award to three individuals Sumeet Tappoo, Dr Krupali Tappoo, and Sri Madhusudan Sai describing them as "beacons of compassion and cultural pride for the people of Fiji".

While Sumeet Tappoo is globally recognised as a renowned Bollywood singer and international performing artist, his impact goes far beyond the stage. He serves as the Chairman of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Hospital the South Pacific's first and only paediatric cardiac super-speciality hospital offering 100% free heart surgeries to children across Fiji and the Pacific Islands.

In his heartfelt message of gratitude, Sumeet said, "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I would receive our beloved Fiji's highest honour. I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful to accept this recognition from His Excellency, the President of Fiji. I have always believed that to whom much is given, much is expected, and I will strive harder to keep making a difference to humanity."

Describing the impact of the hospital, Sumeet called it "a divine miracle and an enduring monument of love", noting how what once seemed an impossible dream is now a fully operational, world-class institution changing countless young lives. "This is the power of love. This is the power of goodness. This is the power of humanity," he said.

Joining Sumeet in receiving the same esteemed honour was Dr Krupali Tappoo, Director of the hospital, who has played a critical role in the operational excellence and expansion of paediatric cardiac care in the region.

Completing the trio of awardees was global humanitarian and spiritual leader Sri Madhusudan Sai the founder of the 'One World, One Family Global Humanitarian Mission' and the founder of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Hospital in Fiji awarded for his visionary leadership in establishing the hospital and for his wider global contributions to free healthcare, nutrition, and education.

Sri Madhusudan Sai's recognition places him among an elite list of Indian dignitaries to receive Fiji's top honour following only Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and President Smt Droupadi Murmu.

Since its inception, the hospital has performed 378 life-saving heart surgeries, more than 30,000 paediatric echocardiograms, and over 40,000 free general and specialist outpatient medical consultations all completely free of charge.

President Lalabalavu praised the trio's unwavering dedication and emphasised the hospital's role as one of the country's most successful public-private healthcare partnerships.

Their collective recognition marks a defining moment not only in the lives of the recipients but also for the people of Fiji. It symbolises what can be achieved when service, compassion, and vision come together for the greater good.

For Sumeet Tappoo, the honour is more than an award it is a renewed call to service. His journey, rooted in love for his homeland, continues to uplift countless lives through the healing power of music and the transformative power of humanitarian action.

