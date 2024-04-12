Bollywood Star* Ayushmann Khurrana Adorns the Bulgari B.zero1 Kada Bracelet in Latest Music Video Akh Da Taara

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 12: Versatile actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana has been spotted adorning the Bulgari B.zero1 Kada Bracelet on monumental occasions, be it the prestigious Indian Republic Day Parade, the exclusive Bulgari "A Roman Holi '' event or a casual meeting with Ed Sheeran. Seamless integration across such momentous occasions reflects his bold choice & amicable sense of personal style.

As the actor embarks on a new chapter with a global recording deal with Warner Music, the B.zero1 Kada Bracelet remains a trusted companion, appearing in his music video "Akh Da Taara", garnering eyeballs of audiences worldwide. Entwining his ever-so-soulful voice with distinctive melodies, Ayushmann bridges a cultural gap, captivating hearts worldwide.

Deeply connected to the B.zero1 Kada Bracelet, the actor has previously expressed how it has become a symbol of his strength and confidence and keeps him connected to its deep-rooted traditions.

The B.zero1 Kada Bracelet's versatility makes it a perfect complement to formal and casual attire, seamlessly transitioning from every day to traditional Indian ensembles.

This enduring partnership between Bulgari and Ayushmann Khurrana, Friend of the Brand is a testament to the shared values of innovation, heritage, and a bold approach to life.

ABOUT BULGARI:

Part of the LVMH Group, Bulgari was founded in the heart of Rome in 1884.

Over the decades, the Brand has established a worldwide reputation as magnificent Roman High Jeweler and icon of Italian art of living thanks to its exquisite craftsmanship, visionary design and audacious color combinations.

Through a pioneering vision intrinsic in the brand's DNA since its founding, the company's international success has evolved into a global and diversified luxury purveyor of products and services, ranging from fine jewels and high-end watches to accessories and perfumes, and featuring an extended network of boutiques and hotels in the world's most exclusive shopping areas.

Demonstrated through its numerous philanthropic partnerships, Bulgari deeply believes in innovating the present for a sustainable future through its commitment to Social & Environmental Responsibility and giving back - to nature and to the community.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2384591/Bulgari_Bracelet.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2384592/Akh_Da_Tara.jpg

