Bollywood Star Vaani Kapoor Joins Bonzer7 as Brand Ambassador

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 11: Bonzer7, a leading tiles brand from Asian Granito India Ltd, is proud to announce the signing of Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador. This collaboration is an exciting one as it aligns Vaani's elegance, style, and versatility perfectly with Bonzer7's commitment to providing luxurious and innovative products for discerning customers. Company has also launched a campaign 'Kya Baat Hain' featuring the Bollywood star. With Vaani Kapoor on board, the brand aims to further elevate its presence in the market and connect with a wider audience, especially the youth segment.

As a young and growing brand, Bonzer7 continues to push boundaries with its innovative and rich collection of products and is committed to staying ahead of the curve. The brand stands out as a leader in decorative, stylish, and trendy products, offering designs that appeal to all tastes and budgets. Competing with prominent brands from Morbi, it combines affordability with contemporary trends, making it a preferred choice for those seeking both quality and style.

Highlights:

* Company also launches campaign 'Kya Baat Hain'

* A brand by Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), Bonzer7 offers premium tiles to fulfil modern India's aesthetic needs

Commenting on the collaboration, Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Asian Granito India Ltd, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Vaani Kapoor to the Bonzer7 family. Our brand's values and energy resonate with Vaani's vibrant personality and captivating presence, making this an ideal collaboration. Vaani's association will help us connect with a wider audience, showcasing the beauty, grandeur and quality of our products."

As the brand ambassador, Vaani will be the face of Bonzer7's campaigns, promoting its diverse range of tiles. Her involvement will elevate the brand's visibility and enhance its appeal among consumers who seek stylish and sophisticated home decor solutions.

Vaani Kapoor, said "I am thrilled to be associated with Bonzer7, a dynamic brand that perfectly embodies luxury and innovation. Their unwavering commitment to quality and exceptional design, combined with a modern aesthetic, is truly inspiring. I am excited to collaborate with them and contribute to their journey as we work together to shape a future of success and innovation."

One of India's largest ceramic companies, Asian Granito India Limited expanded its operations in 2007, leading to the creation of Bonzer7. As a professionally managed brand, Bonzer7 has quickly become a prominent name in the premium ceramic market. Bonzer7 is known for its exceptional craftsmanship, cutting-edge designs, and commitment to sustainability. The brand's products are crafted using the finest materials and advanced technologies to ensure durability and long-lasting beauty.

About Bonzer7

Established in the year 2007, Bonzer7is a prestigious brand under the umbrella of Asian Granito India Ltd., is a testament to exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance. Renowned for its luxurious tiles and sanitaryware, Bonzer7 redefines the concept of home decor. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for innovation, Bonzer7 offers a diverse range of products that cater to the discerning tastes of modern homeowners. From sleek and contemporary designs to classic and timeless aesthetics, their collection is a masterpiece of artistry.

